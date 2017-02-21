News By Tag
Portwell Releases a Basic COM Express Module Equipped with 7th Gen Intel Core Desktop Processors
Portwell's PCOM-B642VG, a Type 6 COM Express module based on 7th generation Intel Core desktop processor (formerly Kaby Lake), offers higher performance and more accurate responses for medical healthcare systems, retail systems and IoT solutions.
The Portwell PCOM-B642VG COM Express module supports Intel® Turbo Boost Technology via Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 processors, Intel® vPro™ Technology via Q170 chipset for superior remote capabilities and Intel® Hyper-threading Technology via Intel® Core™ i7 processors. It's also designed with new advanced features offered by the 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors that boost IoT designs from the edge to the cloud, including Intel® SGX (Software Guard Extensions), Intel® MPX (Memory Guard Extensions), additional HSIO (High Speed Input/Output)
Specifically, the PCOM-B642VG COM Express module supports up to 32GB ECC (supported by C236 chipset only) and non-ECC DDR4 up to 2400MHz on two 288-pin SODIMM sockets, making it faster than its predecessor. Its expansion interface supports one PCI Express x16 Gen3 (8.0GT/s) for enhanced video performance, 1.6 times faster than the previous Gen2 (5.0GT/s), and eight PCI Express x1 Gen3 (8.0 GT/s).
Furthermore, PCOM-B642VG supports three independent displays, DP (DisplayPort)
Flexibility, Longevity and Faster Time to Market
Portwell's clients know they can always count on us to provide them with a quality product and long term support with up to date know-how. Designed with flexibility, the PCOM-B642VG is developed on a basic 125mm x 95mm platform, and with the Intel® Q170, H110, and C236 Express chipsets functioning smoothly with 7th generation Intel® Core™ processors. These features enable our customers to preserve their legacy components and subsequent investments while minimizing turn-around time – all of which ensures that the costs of inevitable upgrades are minimal.
Portwell Always Finds the Best Balance of Cost-and-Performance
Cost and performance are always the key factors while deciding on the right solution. Portwell values the importance of optimizing the two and always strives to walk on the Cost-and-Performance seesaw seeking the most balanced solution. Consequently, the Portwell PCOM-B642VG is created specifically for such an optimized solution with the 7th generation Intel® Core™ desktop processor series, formerly codenamed Kaby Lake-S. Specifically, the Kaby Lake-S desktop CPU provides low-cost solutions comparing to the Kaby Lake-H and Kaby Lake-U workstation, server and mobile series. Moreover, while offered at low cost, the CPU series also comes in 14nm architecture with lower power consumption, better computing power, and better graphic performance. Finally, the new Kaby Lake generation CPU series provides enhanced media codec encode and decode capabilities.
As the markets evolve, Portwell's versatile COM Express modules adapt to the changes by enabling designers to partition commodity host-processors from proprietary baseboards, thereby minimizing current and future design risks during the initial phase of development. This design of separating the CPU-upgradable module from system specific I/O carrier boards further safeguards development investments and lowers total cost of ownership. In addition, Portwell can also provide services to clients on the carrier board design and development, review schematics and BIOS customization. At Portwell, we strive to create superior products for our customers.
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell's extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at http://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
