Portable Gym by OYO Fitness Is Second Most Funded Exercise Product In Kickstarter History

DoubleFlex portable gym features SpiraFlex technology developed for NASA

OYO DoubleFlex Black

Paul Francis

-- In just 6 weeks OYO Fitness received over $659,000 in pre-orders from 4,200 backers, making the DoubleFlex Black gym the second most funded exercise product ever on the Kickstarter crowdfunding site. The DoubleFlex Black gym raised more funds than 99.89 percent of all products ever offered on Kickstarter." said Paul Francis, founder, inventor and CEO. "."The DoubleFlex Black is a total portable body gym that only weighs 2 lbs., yet produces up to 25 lbs. of smooth resistance that feels like free-weights, however the resistance is created by patented SpiraFlex technology used to keep NASA astronauts in shape in space.The DoubleFlex is the only exercise device that applies resistance to both sides of muscle groups in one motion, building a balanced body in half the time. Combining strength with movement, without weight or momentum, this portable gym is the new way to get fit anywhere, anytime.The DoubleFlex Black is the second generation of the original DoubleFlex, featuring more resistance, additional cable extension, and also folds up to fit in a back pocket or carry bag.The SpiraFlex technology was developed when Houston discovered they did indeed have a problem. "" Francis explained. "," says Nick Bolton, the Director of Fitness at OYO.Francis is no stranger to the fitness industry, as he has partnered in the past with some of the top fitness brands, and has also licensed SpiraFlex to Nautilus, Inc. to power what many people consider the best home gym yet, the Bowflex® Revolution®.The DoubleFlex Black is now available for pre-order at Indiegogo here The closed Kickstarter campaign can be seen here ABOUT OYO FITNESS: OYO Fitness creates innovative fitness solutions to enable you to get fit OYO (ourwn) — helping you meet and beat life's challenges.OYO integrates SpiraFlex technology into fitness products that are lightweight, compact, and provide the same benefits as training with free weights.Studies show that resistance training not only builds bone density, lean muscle, and burns fat —