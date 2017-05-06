Country(s)
Industry News
Peter Koeppel Will Be Featured Spotlight Interview at Catalyst Event
Agency head to appear at largest annual sales & marketing conference for the PERS industry
"Direct marketing and especially DRTV offer highly effective ways of reaching the senior marketplace,"
Koeppel's Spotlight Interview will occur on Tuesday, May 16th at 11 am during the event which is produced by Affiliated Monitoring, and that runs from May 15th through the 17th at the Turnberry Isle Miami. Those interested in attending can learn more and register here.
About Peter Koeppel: Peter Koeppel is Founder and President of Koeppel Direct, an influential direct response media firm focused on direct response television (DRTV), online, print and radio media buying, marketing and campaign management. With a Wharton MBA and three decades' experience in marketing and advertising, Peter is a widely-recognized leader who has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and entrepreneurs from all industries develop and implement successful direct marketing campaigns. Peter, who shares regularly on his popular blog, is a sought-out expert on all things media, and has been interviewed and covered in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Investor's Business Daily, Electronic Retailer (Editorial Advisory Committee member), Response (Editorial Advisory Committee member), MacNewsWorld, TechNewsWorld, eCommerce Times, Microsoft Small Business and Wharton Business Radio. Peter is a member of the Forbes Agency Council. He can be reached at (972) 732-6110 or online at pkoeppel@koeppeldirect.com or via twitter.com/
About Affiliated Monitoring: Founded in 1977, Affiliated Monitoring is the leading provider of life safety monitoring services in the United States. Our geographically diverse monitoring centers set the industry standard for reliability, redundancy and scalability.
Affiliated offers:
Up-time percentages that exceed our industry peers. An aggressive, creative, entrepreneurial software development team delivering to our customers the latest services and tools that they need to be successful. A long term management succession plan with a talented team and an experienced leadership group in place.
Our unique advantages include deep IoT subject matter knowledge, a UL 2050 listing, and FDNY approval.
Affiliated is the host of Catalyst™, the largest PERS medical alert conference in the United States.
