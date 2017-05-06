 

Peter Koeppel Will Be Featured Spotlight Interview at Catalyst Event

Agency head to appear at largest annual sales & marketing conference for the PERS industry
 
Peter Koeppel, Founder and President of Koeppel Direct
DALLAS - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Peter Koeppel, Founder and President of Koeppel Direct, a leading direct response advertising agency, will be the featured Spotlight Interview at this year's Catalyst™, the largest annual sales and marketing conference for the Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS) industry. Koeppel, a widely-recognized direct marketing thought leader, will share his expertise and explore ways that marketers can reach the senior market using direct marketing methods and, in particular, direct response television (DRTV) advertising.

"Direct marketing and especially DRTV offer highly effective ways of reaching the senior marketplace," Koeppel commented. "While television viewership may be eroding among younger demographic groups, it is actually increasing among senior viewers. I look forward to sharing insights with the attendees at Catalyst that can help them significantly grow their businesses."

Koeppel's Spotlight Interview will occur on Tuesday, May 16th at 11 am during the event which is produced by Affiliated Monitoring, and that runs from May 15th through the 17th at the Turnberry Isle Miami. Those interested in attending can learn more and register here.

About Peter Koeppel: Peter Koeppel is Founder and President of Koeppel Direct, an influential direct response media firm focused on direct response television (DRTV), online, print and radio media buying, marketing and campaign management. With a Wharton MBA and three decades' experience in marketing and advertising, Peter is a widely-recognized leader who has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, small businesses and entrepreneurs from all industries develop and implement successful direct marketing campaigns. Peter, who shares regularly on his popular blog, is a sought-out expert on all things media, and has been interviewed and covered in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Investor's Business Daily, Electronic Retailer (Editorial Advisory Committee member), Response (Editorial Advisory Committee member), MacNewsWorld, TechNewsWorld, eCommerce Times, Microsoft Small Business and Wharton Business Radio. Peter is a member of the Forbes Agency Council. He can be reached at (972) 732-6110 or online at pkoeppel@koeppeldirect.com or via twitter.com/drtvbuyer.

About Affiliated Monitoring: Founded in 1977, Affiliated Monitoring is the leading provider of life safety monitoring services in the United States. Our geographically diverse monitoring centers set the industry standard for reliability, redundancy and scalability.

Affiliated offers:

Up-time percentages that exceed our industry peers. An aggressive, creative, entrepreneurial software development team delivering to our customers the latest services and tools that they need to be successful. A long term management succession plan with a talented team and an experienced leadership group in place.

Our unique advantages include deep IoT subject matter knowledge, a UL 2050 listing, and FDNY approval.

Affiliated is the host of Catalyst™, the largest PERS medical alert conference in the United States.

