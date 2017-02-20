News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BLULUG, a new and unique travel network app
Blulug is a social media platform for travelers of all kinds. In a few simple clicks, you can create a trip that will help lead you on an adventure like no other. Plan your dream vacation, post pictures of your travels, ask locals for advice, connect with fellow travelers along the way.....there's something in it for everyone. Share your adventures and unite with people all over the world. This is BLULUG.
We just recently launched in January 2017 and currently have more then 1000 users, simply by word of mouth and without any advertisement or PR representation.
For more information please visit https://
To enter our Kickstarter campaign visit https://www.kickstarter.com/
Blulug was created under the umbrella of Viaggiatori LLC, a Limited company based in New York city.
Fabio Villari
CEO / Blulug
Contact
Fabio Villari / CEO
***@blulug.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse