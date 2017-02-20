 
Industry News





BLULUG, a new and unique travel network app

 
 
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Feb. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- BLULUG, a new and unique travel network app, is the next big thing in social media.  With many loyal followers already signed up, we are on our way to connecting travelers all over the world.  We have just launched our Kickstarter campaign, as well as announcing our first ever Android version.  Big things are happening, and we would be thrilled to have you join our community.

Blulug is a social media platform for travelers of all kinds.  In a few simple clicks, you can create a trip that will help lead you on an adventure like no other.  Plan your dream vacation, post pictures of your travels, ask locals for advice, connect with fellow travelers along the way.....there's something in it for everyone.  Share your adventures and unite with people all over the world.  This is BLULUG.

We just recently launched in January 2017 and currently have more then 1000 users, simply by word of mouth and without any advertisement or PR representation.

For more information please visit  https://www.blulug.com

To enter our Kickstarter campaign visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1605739653/blulug

Blulug was created under the umbrella of Viaggiatori LLC, a Limited company based in New York city.

Fabio Villari
CEO / Blulug

Fabio Villari / CEO
***@blulug.com
Email:***@blulug.com Email Verified
Travel, Socialnetwork, Travelcommunity
Travel
Brooklyn - New York - United States
Companies
