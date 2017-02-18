News By Tag
* Art
* Museum
* Matisse
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Montclair Art Museum Free First Thursday Night Features Matisse, Art Making, and More
Montclair Art Museum offers extended gallery hours, live music, and full service bar during Free First Thursday Nights; March 2, 5–9 p.m.
The March event will be the first to feature Matisse and American Art, the Montclair Art Museum's highly acclaimed special exhibition spotlighting the relationship between French master Henri Matisse and American artists. A special exhibition fee of $6 applies for this exhibition. Arrive early to beat the crowd—to ensure your viewing experience, the exhibition space is restricted to a limited capacity.
Free First Thursday Night features several ways to take a deeper dive into the exhibition, including:
· A curator talk with Dr. Gail Stavitsky at 6:30 p.m.
· A film screening of An Essay on Matisse with Ken Mandel at 7 p.m.
· Tours of the complementary exhibitions Janet Taylor Pickett: The Matisse Series and Inspired by Matisse: Selected Works from the Collection at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
· Live French music with Chloé Perrier - Cœur de Française in the galleries.
Don't miss the opportunity to get creative at Free First Thursday Night, with art activities including:
· MAM's Yard School of Art Draw Along Workshop offers a free session with a clothed model and guided art instruction with Julian Tejera
· Discover flame working with a demonstration by GlassRoots.
· Kids' Creativity Center allows parents to enjoy the full Free First Thursday Night experience while kids are engaged in art-making. During this drop-off workshop, children (ages 5+) will learn to use fine art materials in an age-appropriate project led by experienced art educators. Class fee includes themed project, small-group art instruction, and all materials. One-hour time slots can be reserved in advance at montclairartmuseum.org.
· Take home your very own minute miniature watercolor by local artist Diane Israel.
The Art Bar at MAM, a cornerstone of Free First Thursday Night, is now in partnership with Krug Catering at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. Try new signature cocktails, or sip wine while taking in the art in Lehman Court. The exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night is NJ Beer Co. and Museum members receive an exclusive discount at the bar. Grab a bite from March's featured food trucks Elephant Thai!
MAM welcomes community groups during Free First Thursday Night. In March, the Museum will spotlight the LGBT Chamber of Commerce and French Institute Alliance Francaise. Be sure to also see the Scholastic Art Award exhibition on the Museum's 1st Floor, honoring the talent of creative teens in Northern New Jersey, on view through March 26.
Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse