November 2017





December Free First Thursday Night Features Newark Boys Chorus at Montclair Art Museum

Montclair Art Museum Offers Free Admission, Art Activities, Tours, Live Music, and a Full-Service Bar the First Thursday of the Month, 5–9 p.m.; Last Free Chance to See Fall Exhibitions, Yard School of Art Open House, Holiday Trunk Show, & More
 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Enjoy a night out at the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) with free general admission, live music, art activities and tours, dynamic seasonal programming, and a full-service bar at Free First Thursday Night, December 7, 5–9 p.m.! Free First Thursday Nights are made possible by TD Bank.

Discover the art of Montclair's own Philemona Williamson in Metaphorical Narratives, her first major museum exhibition, and see stormy skies, cool breezes, and sunbursts like never before in Charles E. Burchfield: Weather Event. Take tours of the exhibitions at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. or ask questions from one of the roaming docents. This is the last free chance to see these exhibitions before they close January 7, 2018.

         Free First Thursday Night presents a variety of art forms and invites visitors to get creative themselves!

·       Enjoy live music in the galleries with Jesse Posa, leading Frank Sinatra impersonator and Sinatra lookalike.

·       Hear Newark Boys Chorus in a special holiday performance, 6:15 p.m.

·       Be inspired by a reading of poems inspired by the works of Charles E. Burchfield with Robert Carnevale, 7 p.m. Carnevale's poems have appeared in The Paris Review, The New Yorker, The Literary Review, and various other publications.

·       Stop by the Yard School of Art Open House to meet with MAM's professional teaching artists and get started on New Year's resolutions by registering for a winter class. See a live Raku firing demonstration (weather permitting).

·       Watch an origami demo with teen artist Edward Misretta. This Yard School of Art student will create and display some incredible and intricate creations.

·       See paintings by 20 local residents who participated in a watercolor and gouache class offered by the Montclair Institute for Lifelong Learning (MILL) through MAM's Creative Aging Initiative. The Celebrate the Season exhibition also includes a collection of holiday notecards, sales of which raise funds for future MILL programming.

·       Join the Yard School of Art for a Draw Along Workshop offering a free drawing session with a clothed model and guided art instruction for all ages.

·       New! Teen Space welcomes teens with a free open studio, 7–9 p.m.

·       Do all your holiday shopping in The Store at MAM. Discover unique gifts in the Holiday Trunk Show featuring artisan-made brushed alpaca scarves and throws, Terra Glassworks, Stephanie Wolf jewelry, Native American Pottery, and Christina Stankard gemstone necklaces. Save more with the Members' Double Discount wcj Sale December 1–31 (20% off regularly priced items; does not include consignment). Pick up a gift membership for everyone on your list and enjoy artful outings together all year long.

·       New! Capture the fun with an official MAM photo to share on social media.

         The Free First Thursday Night bar is once again presented in partnership with Krug Catering at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. Try new signature cocktails, wine selections, and NJ Beer Co. beer, the exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night. Museum members receive a discount on drinks at the bar. Guests can also grab a bite from featured food vendors.

Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June) from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be no Free First Thursday Night in January; the event will return February 8, the second Thursday in February, to spotlight MAM's new exhibition Kay WalkingStick: An American Artist. For an up-to-date schedule of upcoming Free First Thursday Nights, visit https://www.montclairartmuseum.org. Highlights in the spring season include a celebration of  Black History Month with MAM's African American Cultural Committee in February, a PechaKucha Night featuring brief 6 1/2 minute slideshow presentations by women artists with the Visual Arts Center of NJ in March, NJPAC dance demonstration in April, Admission Nation flamenco demonstration in May, and the Pictures Concert, a collaboration with NJ Arts Collective, in June.
