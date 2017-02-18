News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
AscendTMS Ranked The Number One TMS Software In The Industry By CrowdReviews.com
Out of 83 TMS Companies Ranked, AscendTMS Comes Out On Top, As Rated By Real TMS Users.
AscendTMS beat 83 other TMS software systems that were ranked in order to land the number one spot, including all of the biggest names in the industry.
Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global, Inc. said, "For AscendTMS to land the number one spot is very impressive, especially when I saw some of the other companies that were reviewed. Also, to have this process scored and ranked by real TMS users is even more impressive. These are the folks using TMS systems every single day, and it makes me extremely proud to come out on top. "
CrowdReviews.com aggregates over 600 software categories and over 60,000 software companies based on real user experiences. These real users rank software providers on 5 specific areas; Usability, Features, Reliability, Pricing and Support. Each receives a score from 1 to 5. Users also add comments regarding the best thing about each software package, the worst thing, and an overall review summary. AscendTMS received the best overall scores and the best reviews of the 83 TMS software providers considered.
AscendTMS is the only TMS to offer fully customizable dispatch management screens, access to 53 load boards, free document management, complete fleet, asset, and driver management, IFTA tax reporting, fuel card imports, full brokerage management, seamless cash funding on completed loads, free freight broker credit reports, easy accounting and QuickBooks integration, free truckload rate indexes, carrier and driver qualification, full reporting, user role management, branch and agent management, a free truckload rate index, driver pay and settlement, free route and load optimization, ELD integration, driver texting from the TMS (with replies), EDI connectivity, a driver payment portal, and much more. AscendTMS will manage any trucking business, feight brokerage business, or shipping operation.
Higham continued, "When people make a TMS software decision, they surely hope it's the right one. Now, they can feel confident that they are getting the best TMS value in the business when they choose AscendTMS, as confirmed by real people using AscendTMS every single day."
About InMotion Global: InMotion Global, Inc. provides the free, award-winning, patent‐pending Transportation Management System, AscendTMS®, to freight shippers, freight brokers, and trucking companies. AscendTMS® is used by thousands of companies in 19 countries, from small single-person logistics operations to multi-billion dollar international corporations, to manage any logistics operation. AscendTMS®
Contact
Chris Parker
InMotion Global. Inc.
***@inmotionglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse