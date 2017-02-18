 
Android Development Course In Belgaum

Learn Android App Development from Certified experts and become android development professional in 3 months.
 
 
BENGALURU, India - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Tablet devices and smart phones are the next big thing in programming. Having the skills to develop apps for Smartphone and Mobile Devices prepares you for the future. Because of the popularity of Smartphone's, Mobile App Programmers are in great demand. The Industry lacks skilled, Industry ready Mobile App Developers. The need for skilled, Industry ready Mobile App Developers is expected to rise massively in the upcoming years.

• Gradually more device manufacturers are switching to
Android for mobile phones and tablets. It's the closest competitor of Apple's iPhone.
• Small and big companies from different Domains like travel, shopping, banking, insurance and health care are building Android applications for their businesses.
• The training will primarily focus on understanding the key concepts, best practices and insights of the Android architecture plus learning hands-on development of Android applications using Android SDK.
• The training course will be conducted by experienced Android software developers who will train you on how to design and build Android Mobile applications.
• By the end of the training, you will acquire in deep understanding of the Google Android framework and platform.

Android training highlights

• Our Android course is a interactive, hands-on training which provides you a complete overview of the Android platform and how to make the most of your application development.
• Our trainers have many years of experience in Java, J2ME and have been developing Android apps for clients, they will introduce you the key concepts of Android which will cover both beginner and advanced concepts.
• The curriculum is developed according to industry standards and requirements and this course will make you an expert by leveraging your existing Java skills.
• You will be provided with original Android Phones and Tablets to test your application.
• At the end of the course, you will have the knowledge to build and publish your own real-time Android application.

For more details about android development course - http://www.cfcinstitute.com/android-app-development-2/

Visit us at - http://www.cfcinstitute.com/
