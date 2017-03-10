 
The New Iphone 7 coming soon with new features

The new Iphone with great features is going to revolutionize the smartphone world. Brace yourselves and stay tuned.
 
BENGALURU, India - March 10, 2017 - PRLog -- We're used to the S variants of the iPhone being minimal upgrades - just the right amount of change to encourage a purchase by those with ageing handsets - and if the myriad changes on this new iPhone had arrived in 2015, it would have been fantastic.

Instead of the iPhone 6S , with just a 3D Touch screen in the way of new features and a few power boosts here and there, we'd have had a waterproof handset with dual speakers, a brighter and more colorful screen and a boosted 12MP camera that took better pictures than the one on the iPhone 6 .

Changing the home button from a clickable entity to something that responds to pressure - and possibly even the loss of the headphone jack - would have been seen as innovative and alternative in a sea of identikit handsets.

And if Apple had thrown in the new Jet Black finish with a top-end 256GB storage model... well, that would have been a real challenger, a chance for the brand to cast off the 'tick-tock' mentality of keeping the smaller upgrades confined to the S variants, and remind us that it just makes great phones.

But that didn't happen, and now the metronomic quality of Apple's upgrades seems to have come to a halt - or the pendulum is stuck.

For details visit - http://www.cfcinstitute.com/
