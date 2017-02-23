 
Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
23222120191817

Point 3 Basketball Named Official Outfitter For Chicago Bulls Basketball Camps

Bulls mark fourth NBA franchise to select POINT 3 as their youth program outfitter
 
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- POINT 3 Basketball announced today that it has partnered with the NBA's Chicago Bulls to outfit their year-round basketball camps in 2017.

Since 1999, the Chicago Bulls have created a tradition of quality instruction for youth at their basketball camps. In addition to coaching from Bulls trained staff as well as current and former Bulls players, camp-goers will now be provided with high performance Chicago Bulls-branded POINT 3 jerseys. POINT 3 will also have a presence at the Bulls/Sox Academy facility in Lisle, IL, which is one of the premier multi-court and multi-sport training locations in the Midwest. The Bulls/Sox Youth Academy hosts camps, clinics, leagues and tournaments year-round, attracting thousands of annual participants.

"We're thrilled to add one of the NBA's most famous franchises to our growing roster of partners," said POINT 3 Chief Operating Officer Mikko Simon. "The Bulls have a global following unlike any other NBA team, and now they will be coaching and training the next wave of athletes with some of the highest quality and most innovative gear designed specifically for basketball."

The Bulls are the fourth NBA franchise to partner with POINT 3 to outfit their youth programs, joining the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets.

"We're very excited about this new partnership with POINT 3 Basketball," shared Xan Pearson, President of Bulls/Sox Youth Academy. "Their innovative gear is built for basketball, and their focus on grassroots player development aligns well with our mission at the Bulls/Sox Academy. We know our campers will be ecstatic to play in POINT 3 apparel."

Bulls Basketball Camps are held year-round throughout the Chicagoland region. For more information and to register for a Bulls camp, visit http://bullssoxacademy.com/basketball/.

POINT 3 Basketball (www.POINT3Basketball.com) is the fastest-growing basketball apparel brand in the industry. Dedicated to helping ballplayers own the court in critical moments, POINT 3's innovative gear features patented DRYV® Technology, which has helped eliminate thousands of turnovers and missed jumpers on courts around the world since 2010. POINT 3 is the official outfitter of the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets youth programs, in addition to thousands of basketball players and teams worldwide.. Learn more about POINT 3's commitment to the game and basketball communities everywhere at www.POINT3Basketball.com/WeCare.

The Bulls/Sox Youth Academy, located in Lisle, Illinois, is owned by the Chicago Bulls and Chicago White Sox. The Academy runs extensive and fun training programs in basketball, baseball, and fastpitch softball for boys and girls from beginner to elite. For more information, please visit BullsSoxAcademy.com or call 630-324-8221. Dream It. Train It. Be It.

Bulls/Sox Youth Academy:
Pete Kelly
630-324-8261
pkelly@bullssoxacademy.com

Page Updated Last on: Feb 23, 2017
