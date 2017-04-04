 
POINT 3 Basketball Announces Multi-Year Partnership with The Hoop Group

Performance basketball apparel brand selected as the Official Outfitter of grassroots industry leader
 
 
ATLANTA - April 10, 2017 - PRLog -- POINT 3 Basketball and Hoop Group today announced a major promotional partnership, making POINT 3 the official outfitter and team uniform supplier for The Hoop Group, a tournament operator based in Neptune, NJ.  The partnership is a core element of POINT 3's 2017 #DRYVTour, a national initiative established to support and promote grassroots basketball across the country.

Hoop Group began as a New Jersey basketball camp in 1962. Since then, it has grown into the premier summer stop for ballplayers of all ages hosting camps, clinics, tournaments and showcases around the country. Hoop Group alumni consists of hundreds of NBA players, including reigning NBA Champion Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kemba Walker.

POINT 3 is best known for its innovative basketball apparel and team uniforms featuring patented DRYV® Technology. As part of its new partnership with the Hoop Group, POINT 3 will provide apparel for all of Hoop Group's camps, clinics, showcases and teams during the 2017 calendar year and be on-site promoting its industry-leading basketball gear. In return, POINT 3 will promote Hoop Group events to the brand's universe of 100,000+ basketball players, coaches and fans across its e-mail, blog, and social media platforms and offer special discounts on team-based apparel to squads participating in Hoop Group tournaments and events.

"With more than 50 years in the game, Hoop Group is one of the most respected names in youth basketball," said POINT 3 Chief Operating Officer Mikko Simon. "We're thrilled to be working together and outfitting the next generation of elite ballplayers who walk through The Hoop Group's doors."

"POINT 3 is a true innovator in the basketball apparel industry," said Hoop Group VP of Marketing Matt Pooley. "We're excited to have the thousands of ballplayers we reach every year experience the quality and commitment to the game that we've already seen from the POINT 3 team."

*    *    *

POINT 3 Basketball (www.POINT3Basketball.com) is the fastest-growing basketball apparel brand in the industry. Dedicated to helping ballplayers own the court in critical moments, POINT 3's innovative gear features patented DRYV® Technology, which has helped eliminate thousands of turnovers and missed jumpers on courts around the world since 2010. POINT 3 is the official outfitter of the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets youth programs, in addition to thousands of basketball players and teams worldwide.. Learn more about POINT 3's commitment to the game and basketball communities everywhere at www.POINT3Basketball.com/WeCare.

Hoop Group (www.hoopgroup.com) is a comprehensive basketball company dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of players, parents and coaches. The Hoop Group strives to provide players with the best basketball ­­­­­­instruction, competition and exposure in the industry.

Mikko Simon
***@point3basketball.com
Click to Share