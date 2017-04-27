News By Tag
POINT 3 Basketball Announces Partnership with U.S. Amateur Basketball
Performance Basketball apparel brand selected as Official Outfitter for US Amateur tournament partners
Per the partnership agreement, POINT 3, best known for its basketball apparel and uniforms featuring patented DRYV® moisture control technology, will provide staff apparel and promotional support for U.S. Amateur events around the country. POINT 3 will also be on-site at numerous U.S. Amateur events during the 2017 season, promoting its industry-leading, innovative basketball gear.
"While U.S. Amateur is a young entity itself, the people behind it have long and successful track records in the game," POINT 3 Chief Operating Officer Mikko Simon said. " It's exciting to join this fast-growing organization and help spread the word about its approach to youth basketball."
In addition to promoting U.S. Amateur events, POINT 3 will provide special discounts and other offers on team-based apparel to squads participating in USAB tournaments and events.
"POINT 3 shares so many of the same values we do," said U.S. Amateur Basketball President Mike Eddy. "Partnering with POINT 3 is a great win for us and for all of our partners around the country."
* * *
POINT 3 Basketball (www.POINT3Basketball.com) is the fastest-growing basketball apparel brand in the industry. Dedicated to helping ballplayers own the court in critical moments, POINT 3's innovative gear features patented DRYV® Technology, which has helped eliminate thousands of turnovers and missed jumpers on courts around the world since 2010. POINT 3 is the official outfitter of the Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets youth programs, in addition to thousands of basketball players and teams worldwide.. Learn more about POINT 3's commitment to the game and basketball communities everywhere at www.POINT3Basketball.com/
