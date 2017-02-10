News By Tag
POINT 3 Basketball Bolsters Staff to Drive Growth
Industry Veteran Mikko Simon Promoted to Chief Operating Officer
Headlining the changes is the promotion of Mikko Simon, formerly VP of Marketing, to a newly-created Chief Operating Officer position. In his new role, Simon will oversee all daily business functions within sales, marketing, customer service, and operations. Prior to joining POINT 3 in 2014, Mikko held numerous roles with Amer Sports Corporation, the parent company to Wilson, Salomon, Arc'teryx, and other premium sporting goods brands.
"Now entering our seventh year, we have a clear vision for POINT 3's continued top-line growth, with an eye on bottom-line profitability,"
Hilary Bennett, Director of Product Development, will continue to report to Luscher on all product related initiatives, but will now directly oversee all aspects of the design process, including technical design and development. She will also manage all existing and new vendor relationships to optimize the company's sourcing, production, and quality control.
Operations Manager Michael McMillan is also adding new responsibilities to his job description. In his new role as Finance and Operations Manager, McMillan will continue to oversee all POINT 3 internal systems, inventory management, and the team uniform decoration process. Additionally he will be working with POINT 3's accounting team and CFO to manage daily and monthly transaction reconciliation
"These staff changes position POINT 3 to more effectively meet the needs of our consumers – both individual basketball players and their teams.," Luscher said. "I couldn't be more proud of the entire POINT 3 squad and I'm confident these changes will allow us to sustain and even accelerate the incredible growth we've experienced over the past two years."
POINT 3 Basketball (www.POINT3Basketball.com) is the fastest-growing basketball apparel brand in the industry. Dedicated to helping ballplayers own the court in critical moments, POINT 3's innovative gear features patented DRYV® Moisture Control technology, which has helped eliminate thousands of turnovers and missed jumpers since 2010. POINT 3 is the official outfitter of the Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks youth programs in addition to the thousands of youth basketball teams and individuals wearing POINT 3 gear worldwide. Learn more about POINT 3's commitment to the game and community outreach programs at www.POINT3Basketball.com/
