Free webinar on dynamic actuators March 8. Sign up now!

--Dynamics play an important role in many applications. To be able to analyze and design your own dynamic application using piezoelectric actuators, you need to have a basic understanding of dynamic behaviour, and how to model, analyze and estimate the behaviour of the dynamic system. The webinar Dynamic actuators will prepare the participants for this work. The webinar also introduces the important aspects of heat dissipation or self-heating of the piezo actuator, which is a major concern for high frequency applications.Noliac's webinars are held by experienced engineers from Noliac giving you a thorough knowledge of the basics of piezo actuators. The webinar is live, and with a chat function, you can ask questions to the presenters along the way.There is a limit of 25 participants for each webinar, so sign up now! [LINK]The webinar takes place March 8 at 3 pm CET. You will receive a link with all the practical information approximately 1 week before the webinar takes place.Sign up at http://www.noliac.com/ tutorials/courses- and-webinars/ sign... The purpose of our piezo webinars and tutorials is to get you closer to the world of piezo. We provide insight ranging from the basics of piezoelectricity and different types of piezo actuators to complex piezo motors.Go to our tutorials at http://www.noliac.com/ tutorials/ Sign up for our webinars at http://www.noliac.com/tutorials/courses-and-webinars/sign-up/