Team Evogen Is Primed for Maximum Gains at the 2017 Arnold Classic Expo
Lipocide IR, an "instant release" fat burning powder, is the first of two new products Evogen Nutrition will be releasing in 2017, and was designed primarily for those who would like a faster, harder hitting fat burner to help maintain lean gains. Lipocide IR has faster impact timing, taking effect in as little as five minutes after dosing. It also has serving flexibility for your convenience, allowing you to take as much or as little as you need for your HIIT workout or fasted cardio.
MAXIMUM crowds are expected over the weekend at the Evogen Nutrition booth as Team Evogen continues their full-throttle MAXIMUM GAINS campaign! 17X Olympia winning coach, founder of the FST-7 training method, and CEO of Evogen Nutrition, Hany "The Pro Creator" Rambod will be at the Expo along with star Evogen athlete, 3X Physique Olympia Champion Jeremy Buendia. Expo attendees interested in meeting the dynamic duo are encouraged to stop by the Evogen booth (#813) where the pair will be greeting fans, taking photos, and answering questions about fitness and proper supplementation.
Also making an appearance at the Expo will be Evogen Elite Athlete and IFBB Pro Justin Compton, first place winner of both the 2016 IFBB Golden State Championships and the inaugural Arnold Classic Asia in Hong Kong. Justin will be at the Evogen booth (#813) Friday-Sunday as the resident expert in all things mass construction.
If you're going to be in Columbus, be sure to stop by booth #813, where samples of all your favorite Evogen products will be available, including various flavors of AminoJect, Carnigen, and the entire line of IsoJect ultra-pure whey isolate protein. Samples of the NEW Fiery Fruit Punch Lipocide IR will also be served at the booth, and entire units will be available for purchase while supplies last. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive product discounts, prizes and swag: Buy two or more supplement products for a chance to spin the Evogen prize wheel, and receive a limited edition Evogen Drawstring Bag with any supplement purchase of $100 or more. While the latest Evogen apparel will be for sale at the booth all weekend long at heavily discounted prices, be on the lookout for Evogen's limited edition "Kiss Me I'm Pumped" St. Patrick's Day t-shirt, available exclusively at the Expo while supplies last.
If you can't be at the Expo, you can still check out the action packed weekend by following Team Evogen on their Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.
For the full Evogen booth schedule, please visit https://www.evogennutrition.com/
About Evogen
Evogen Nutrition, headquartered in Campbell, California, is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and lead by world class trainer and bodybuilding show promoter Hany Rambod, Evogen's elite products address all categories of an active lifestyle including muscle building, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. The foundation of Evogen's nutritional protocols are based on the world famous FST-7 physique training system invented by Rambod. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 35 countries worldwide, including Bodybuilding.com, Europa Sports, and Nutrition Systems. For more information, please visit https://www.evogennutrition.com/
