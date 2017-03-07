 

March 2017
New Australia & New Zealand Distributor Announcement

 
Black Nutrition, Evogen's new distributor in Australia & New Zealand
Black Nutrition, Evogen's new distributor in Australia & New Zealand
TULLAMARINE, Australia - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Evogen Nutrition, a globally distributed sport nutrition company founded by 17X Olympia winning coach Hany "The Pro Creator" Rambod, is pleased to announce the appointment of Black Nutrition as the exclusive Distributor of all Evogen products in Australia and New Zealand. Black Nutrition is a division of The Brackenbury Nutrition Group, an established Melbourne based Distributor of leading and innovative supplement and nutrition brands across Australasia.

In 2008, CEO Hany Rambod launched Evogen Nutrition with one product. Nine years later, he felt it was time for the next evolution of Evogen. "Like any great athlete, a brand must evolve. With the new blueprint total solution, Evogen offers you not only the products, but the tools necessary to take your physique to a whole new level," says Rambod. "I'm very excited to work with Black Nutrition, our new distributor in Australia."

Evogen's entire sports nutrition portfolio transformation is anticipated to finish their shift by the Summer of 2017. This make-over represents Evogen's continued dedication to being an elite level global brand as the new designs have a streamlined and advanced design while supporting regulatory compliance all over the world.

Over the last 24 months Evogen Nutrition has shifted strategic positioning going from a high-end boutique supplement brand, to an aggressive and rapidly growing force in the global supplement industry. With the launches of the all new Lipocide™ IR – the world's most innovative metabolic accelerating powder, IsoJect™ – premium whey isolate, the delicious best-selling Carnigen™ - elite energy & recovery catalyst, and the critically acclaimed AminoJect™ – elite BCAA recovery catalyst, they are positioning themselves for more accelerated growth.

Black Nutrition will bring the required focus, expertise and energy to support the Evogen brand in the territory, starting with a strong presence at the forthcoming Arnold Classic Australia Show in Melbourne in March, and Sydney Health and Fitness Expo in April. Expect an all new look at the Evogen booths to match the rebranded product line, and meet Team Evogen.

"We are both excited and proud to be associated with the Evogen Nutrition brand and team, especially at a time when the brand is evolving, and resetting the standards in sport nutrition to the next level," saysTim Mason, CEO of The Brackenbury Nutrition Group.

Team Evogen's 3X Olympia Physique Champion Jeremy Buendia, who is also trained by Rambod, will be at the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia on March 17-19, 2017 held at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre. The Champ will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs at the Evogen booth with Black Nutrition.

End
Source:Evogen Nutrition; Black Nutrition
