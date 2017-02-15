 
News By Tag
* North Coast Rep
* Theatre School
* Wizard Of Oz
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Solana Beach
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615


The Theatre School at North Coast Rep Presents: The Wizard Of Oz

 
 
Wizard of Oz
Wizard of Oz
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
North Coast Rep
Theatre School
Wizard Of Oz

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Solana Beach - California - US

Subject:
Events

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- From the widely adored silver-screen film to the intimate theatre at North Coast Rep, comes the theatre school production of The Wizard of Oz, directed by Benjamin Cole.  You won't want to miss this exciting theatrical journey, as it brings you closer than ever to the magic of the ruby slippers.  Two casts of 30-plus kids will take you through the tornado from dusty Kansas and right into the Wonderful Land of Oz!

"What I love most about this show is the spirit of community and interconnectedness that weaves across different lands. You may find yourself in a strange new world, but you can find a friend, or two, or three, or many more that will last a lifetime", states Benjamin Cole, the director.

THE WIZARD OF OZ opens March 29, 2017.  Performance Schedule: March 29th at 6:00pm, March 30th & 31st at 10:00am, 12:00pm, and 6:00pm, April 1st at 2:00pm and 6:00pm, and April 2nd at 2:00pm. North Coast Repertory Theatreis located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana   Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for children 17 and under. To purchase tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org/TheatreSchool.

ABOUT THE THEATRE SCHOOL AT NORTH COAST REP:

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep encourages young minds to explore the adventures of live performance so they can further understand and appreciate it as an art form. With this foundation, we are dedicated to educating future theatre professionals in the highest standards of the most essential elements of theatre, and inspiring students to become lifelong theatre supporters.

Our Theatre School offers a multi-faceted array of cultural and educational programs to students from grades K-12 throughout San Diego County to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in any profession.

Our vision is to offer classes, productions, workshops, and training designed to educate students, and enrich their appreciation of diverse cultural and theatrical experiences. We strive to challenge students to go beyond basic training, and take ownership of choices and personal development. We strongly support student's freedom of expression, and inspire exploration of creative release.

It is our goal to build student's self-confidence and enhance their public-speaking skills all while having fun and expanding their awareness of the magic of live theatre.

Contact
North Coast Repertory Theatre School
***@northcoastrep.org
End
Source:
Email:***@northcoastrep.org Email Verified
Tags:North Coast Rep, Theatre School, Wizard Of Oz
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Solana Beach - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
North Coast Repertory Theatre PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share