The Theatre School at North Coast Rep Presents: The Wizard Of Oz
"What I love most about this show is the spirit of community and interconnectedness that weaves across different lands. You may find yourself in a strange new world, but you can find a friend, or two, or three, or many more that will last a lifetime", states Benjamin Cole, the director.
THE WIZARD OF OZ opens March 29, 2017. Performance Schedule: March 29th at 6:00pm, March 30th & 31st at 10:00am, 12:00pm, and 6:00pm, April 1st at 2:00pm and 6:00pm, and April 2nd at 2:00pm. North Coast Repertory Theatreis located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $16.00 for adults and $12.00 for children 17 and under. To purchase tickets, call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org/
ABOUT THE THEATRE SCHOOL AT NORTH COAST REP:
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep encourages young minds to explore the adventures of live performance so they can further understand and appreciate it as an art form. With this foundation, we are dedicated to educating future theatre professionals in the highest standards of the most essential elements of theatre, and inspiring students to become lifelong theatre supporters.
Our Theatre School offers a multi-faceted array of cultural and educational programs to students from grades K-12 throughout San Diego County to provide them with the skills and confidence they need to excel in any profession.
Our vision is to offer classes, productions, workshops, and training designed to educate students, and enrich their appreciation of diverse cultural and theatrical experiences. We strive to challenge students to go beyond basic training, and take ownership of choices and personal development. We strongly support student's freedom of expression, and inspire exploration of creative release.
It is our goal to build student's self-confidence and enhance their public-speaking skills all while having fun and expanding their awareness of the magic of live theatre.
