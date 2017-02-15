News By Tag
Council of Residential Specialists to Offer Live Webinar Event on Diversity and Inclusion
CRS to host a live webinar event on "Diversity & Inclusion-Why is it Important?" expected to attract a national audience of several hundred REALTORS®, business owners, community planners and interested in cultural diversity.
Presenter Tim Hur, is the National Director of Growth Markets Real Estate, LLC and holds the prestigious CRS Designation. Hur's focus is growing brand presence by focusing on minority and diversity markets
and the importance of inclusion in the real estate industry.
Diversity and inclusion is a growing focus in the real estate market and it is important to understand marketing strategies that appeal and are sensitive to culturally diverse markets. The minority segment of the population is expected to have tremendous buying power in the future with Asian-American spending expected to top $1 Trillion in 2018, and Hispanic-Americans expected to reach over $2 Trillion by 2020. In this webinar, Hur will cover the importance of
diversity and ways to boost referrals and sales by becoming more inclusive.
This event is free to CRS members and offers 1 credit of CRS Education. There is a $55.00 non-member fee. Participants receive access to a recording of the live webinar to view on demand, a PDF of webinar slides, audio-only MP3 files; and the opportunity to engage in a live Q &A with the
speaker during the event.
Participants can join the event at www.crs.com/
For more information, call CRS at 800-462-8841.
About the Council of Residential Specialists(
The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS is comprised of over 32,000 REALTOR® members and supports them with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.
Contact
Susan Swartz
***@crs.com
