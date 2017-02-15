Council of Residential Specialists to Offer Live Webinar Event on Diversity and Inclusion

CRS to host a live webinar event on "Diversity & Inclusion-Why is it Important?" expected to attract a national audience of several hundred REALTORS®, business owners, community planners and interested in cultural diversity.

Contact

Susan Swartz

***@crs.com Susan Swartz

End

-- Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) will host a live educational webinar event on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (CST) on "Diversity & Inclusion-Why is it Important?" which is expected to attract a national audience of several hundred REALTORS®, business owners, community planners and those interested in cultural diversity and neighborhood planning.Presenter Tim Hur, is the National Director of Growth Markets Real Estate, LLC and holds the prestigious CRS Designation. Hur's focus is growing brand presence by focusing on minority and diversity marketsand the importance of inclusion in the real estate industry.Diversity and inclusion is a growing focus in the real estate market and it is important to understand marketing strategies that appeal and are sensitive to culturally diverse markets. The minority segment of the population is expected to have tremendous buying power in the future with Asian-American spending expected to top $1 Trillion in 2018, and Hispanic-Americans expected to reach over $2 Trillion by 2020. In this webinar, Hur will cover the importance ofdiversity and ways to boost referrals and sales by becoming more inclusive.This event is free to CRS members and offers 1 credit of CRS Education. There is a $55.00 non-member fee. Participants receive access to a recording of the live webinar to view on demand, a PDF of webinar slides, audio-only MP3 files; and the opportunity to engage in a live Q &A with thespeaker during the event.Participants can join the event at www.crs.com/education/live webinars.For more information, call CRS at 800-462-8841.The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS is comprised of over 32,000 REALTOR® members and supports them with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate.