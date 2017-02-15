News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EON Clinics would like to introduce The EON Scholarship
"At EON Clinics, we recognize the importance of education to cultivate the next generation of students in dentistry. Likewise, it takes communities of learners and researchers to bring about the kinds of breakthroughs that keep our implant procedures on the cutting edge."
-Luke Jones [Marketing Manager]
Some of the qualifications for the EON College $1,000 dental scholarship are as follows…
· 3.4 GPA
· Dentistry related studies
· Letter of recommendation from current or prior employer or professor
· Residence in the United States Territories
Awarding selected students with a $1,000 check that will be created payable to the students school; EON Clinics hopes to positively impact students financial plan and create a lasting relationship.
For more information about the EON Scholarship and instructions on applying, please visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/
Contact
Ashley Walker
***@eonclinics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse