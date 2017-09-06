EON Clinics announces their membership with the Munster, IN Chamber of Commerce!

CHICAGO
- Sept. 11, 2017
-- EON dental Clinics has became a member of the Munster Indiana Chamber of Commerce. Joining a team of local businesses that works together with the collaborative goal to assist the community in entrepreneurship and growth.
The Munster Chamber of Commerce holds many events for the chamber members and the Indiana community! An upcoming event is the Touchdown Chili Cook Off, this event will feature wcj different members of the Munster Chamber of Commerce bringing their best chili recipes for the judges to taste and decide on a winner. This October EON Clinics Munster Treatment Coordinator, Holly Colby, will be representing EON Clinics in the Touchdown Chili Cook Off.
Would you like to know more about the Munster Chamber of Commerce? Visit the Munster Chamber of Commerce website at http://www.munsterchamber.org/
for more information on how to become a member and or upcoming events. Looking for more information on EON Clinics Munster location? Visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/dental-implants-munster
for more information on our Munster location and staff.