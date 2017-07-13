 
EON Clinics Announces The 2017 Scholarship Winner!

 
CHICAGO - July 19, 2017 - PRLog -- EON Clinics would like to take a moment to congratulate the EON Clinics 2017 Scholarship winner, Jonathan Winfield.

Jonathan Winfield is currently a student at the University of the Pacific working to become a General Dentist or an Oral Surgeon. After graduating with his Bachelors in Pharmacological Chemistry in 2015, Jonathan became increasingly intrigued by dentistry.

"I became interested in dentistry to help the underserved. Given that I am a first generation college student, I felt a natural attraction towards helping those with a similar background to my own."

-Jonathan Winfield

Congratulations, Jonathan! We wish you the best of luck with your journey in dentistry! To celebrate Jonathan and his future achievements in dentistry, Jonathan will be receiving a $1000.00 check payable to the University of the Pacific that can be used towards his tuition or book fees.

At EON Clinics, we are striving to assist students in their journey in the dental industry. We are hoping to provide encouragement as well as connect with the next generation of dentist, oral surgeons, etc. The EON Clinics Scholarship is a $1000.00 prize that is awarded to one student per year. The scholarship is made payable to the students College or University and can be used towards tuition or book fees. In order to qualify for the scholarship the student must be residing in the United States (including U.S. Territories). The ideal candidate is a pre-dental, enrolled in a DMD-program, or enrolled in a dental hygiene program.  The scholarship winner will be selected based on their strength of recommendation and GPA.

Please visit http://www.eonclinics.com /scholarship to learn how to apply for the EON Clinics 2018 Scholarship.

Ashley Walker
***@eonclinics.com
