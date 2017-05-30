 
News By Tag
* Financing
* Dental
* Implants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Westmont
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
54321
May 2017
3130


EON Clinics discusses Financing and Insurance

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Financing
* Dental
* Implants

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Westmont - Illinois - US

WESTMONT, Ill. - June 5, 2017 - PRLog -- When considering dental implants, it's important to evaluate all aspects of the procedure. Where the complexity of treatment may cause the price to range, EON Clinics does partner with different financing options to make the investment affordable. EON Clinics is currently doing a five  part series on Insurance, Financing, and dental implant expenses to answer some of the most asked questions regarding dental implants.  Here is some of the latest blog post in the five part series!

Dental Implants and Insurance
Dental implant procedures are costly and most need help to restore their smile. Want to know more about how dental insurance plays a factor in paying for your procedure?

Frequently asked questions about cost, insurance, and financing.
Are you interested in getting dental implants but you're not quite sure how you can pay for it? The dental implant procedure is the most natural treatment you can receive for tooth restoration.  We completely understand being cautious about pricing, here are  a few of our most frequently asked questions about  dental implant pricing, insurance, financing, and the consultation.

CareCredit Financing
So you've gone to your consultation and you're considering financing options to assist you in getting your dental implant treatment. EON Clinics partners with two second party financing companies to assist patients with the payments of their dental implant treatment. In this article we will discuss one of the financing companies EON Clinics partners with, the perks of working with this financing company, and the application process. Here are 10  helpful facts about CareCredit!

To read these blogs and catch the rest of the five part series, please feel free to visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/knowledge-center/dental-implan... .
End
Source:
Email:***@eonclinics.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
EON Clinics News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share