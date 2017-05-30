News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
EON Clinics discusses Financing and Insurance
Dental Implants and Insurance
Dental implant procedures are costly and most need help to restore their smile. Want to know more about how dental insurance plays a factor in paying for your procedure?
Frequently asked questions about cost, insurance, and financing.
Are you interested in getting dental implants but you're not quite sure how you can pay for it? The dental implant procedure is the most natural treatment you can receive for tooth restoration. We completely understand being cautious about pricing, here are a few of our most frequently asked questions about dental implant pricing, insurance, financing, and the consultation.
CareCredit Financing
So you've gone to your consultation and you're considering financing options to assist you in getting your dental implant treatment. EON Clinics partners with two second party financing companies to assist patients with the payments of their dental implant treatment. In this article we will discuss one of the financing companies EON Clinics partners with, the perks of working with this financing company, and the application process. Here are 10 helpful facts about CareCredit!
To read these blogs and catch the rest of the five part series, please feel free to visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse