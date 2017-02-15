 
News By Tag
* World Bicycle Relief
* Education
* Global Impact
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
21201918171615

World Bicycle Relief Announces New Chief Executive for UK

 
 
Students in Zambia travel to school on bicycles provided by World Bicycle Relief
Students in Zambia travel to school on bicycles provided by World Bicycle Relief
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* World Bicycle Relief
* Education
* Global Impact

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
* Executives

CHICAGO - Feb. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- World Bicycle Relief is pleased to announce the hiring of Allison Dufosee in the role of Chief Executive of World Bicycle Relief UK.

In her role, Ms. Dufosee will develop and drive forward an ambitious strategic plan for World Bicycle Relief UK and work closely with the Development Director and Trustees to further enhance fundraising for the non-profit. She will also focus on forging closer relationships and strategic partnerships with a range of NGOs in the international development sector and developing partnerships with corporations that will benefit World Bicycle Relief. She will report to Dave Neiswander, President of World Bicycle Relief, who is based in the United States.

"We are pleased to have Allison Dufosee join our team. She brings with her a stellar track record of fundraising in the UK and we look forward to capitalizing on her experience, passion and leadership skills to help steward new growth for World Bicycle Relief in the UK," said Mr. Neiswander.

"The work of World Bicycle Relief is changing lives in the developing world. In regions where distance is a barrier, high quality bicycles are connecting individuals with education, health care and markets and improving social and economic outcomes," said Ms. Dufosee, "I passionately believe in World Bicycle Relief's mission and look forward to making a greater impact by growing World Bicycle Relief in the UK"

Ms. Dufosee joined World Bicycle Relief on January 23, 2017. Her previous position was Director at ITS Fundraising Ltd where her clients included HMS VICTORY, Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, Salisbury Plain Heritage Centre and the National Museum of the Royal Navy. While Director at ITS Fundraising Ltd, Ms. Dufosee raised over £10m through various appeals for the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

Prior to her role at ITS Fundraising, Ltd, Ms. Dufosee was Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Communications at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.

World Bicycle Relief is a global non-profit that designs and distributes high-quality, purpose built bicycles to students, entrepreneurs and health care workers in the developing world. With the increased efficiency and productivity that a bicycle provides, individuals are able to accomplish much more every day; students stay in school, health care workers visit more patients and entrepreneurs increase profits. World Bicycle Relief is dedicated to helping individuals overcome the barrier of distance through The Power of Bicycles.

About World Bicycle Relief:

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 330,000 bicycles and trained over 1,200 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.

For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org

Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and in the UK @UK_WBR (https://twitter.com/uk_wbr)

and Like us at facebook.com/worldbicyclerelief

World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:

Global/USA Inquiries

Brooke Slezak

brooke@brookeslezak.com

press@worldbicyclerelief.org

Mobile: 917.689.6024

UK Specific Inquiries

Stephen Cromwell

scromwell@worldbicyclerelief.org

Mobile:  07758.952.899

Contact
Brooke Slezak
***@brookeslezak.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brookeslezak.com Email Verified
Tags:World Bicycle Relief, Education, Global Impact
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Bicycle Relief News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 21, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share