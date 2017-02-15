News By Tag
World Bicycle Relief Announces New Chief Executive for UK
In her role, Ms. Dufosee will develop and drive forward an ambitious strategic plan for World Bicycle Relief UK and work closely with the Development Director and Trustees to further enhance fundraising for the non-profit. She will also focus on forging closer relationships and strategic partnerships with a range of NGOs in the international development sector and developing partnerships with corporations that will benefit World Bicycle Relief. She will report to Dave Neiswander, President of World Bicycle Relief, who is based in the United States.
"We are pleased to have Allison Dufosee join our team. She brings with her a stellar track record of fundraising in the UK and we look forward to capitalizing on her experience, passion and leadership skills to help steward new growth for World Bicycle Relief in the UK," said Mr. Neiswander.
"The work of World Bicycle Relief is changing lives in the developing world. In regions where distance is a barrier, high quality bicycles are connecting individuals with education, health care and markets and improving social and economic outcomes," said Ms. Dufosee, "I passionately believe in World Bicycle Relief's mission and look forward to making a greater impact by growing World Bicycle Relief in the UK"
Ms. Dufosee joined World Bicycle Relief on January 23, 2017. Her previous position was Director at ITS Fundraising Ltd where her clients included HMS VICTORY, Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity, Salisbury Plain Heritage Centre and the National Museum of the Royal Navy. While Director at ITS Fundraising Ltd, Ms. Dufosee raised over £10m through various appeals for the National Museum of the Royal Navy.
Prior to her role at ITS Fundraising, Ltd, Ms. Dufosee was Director of Fundraising, Marketing & Communications at the National Museum of the Royal Navy.
World Bicycle Relief is a global non-profit that designs and distributes high-quality, purpose built bicycles to students, entrepreneurs and health care workers in the developing world. With the increased efficiency and productivity that a bicycle provides, individuals are able to accomplish much more every day; students stay in school, health care workers visit more patients and entrepreneurs increase profits. World Bicycle Relief is dedicated to helping individuals overcome the barrier of distance through The Power of Bicycles.
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 330,000 bicycles and trained over 1,200 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:
Global/USA Inquiries
Brooke Slezak
brooke@brookeslezak.com
press@worldbicyclerelief.org
Mobile: 917.689.6024
UK Specific Inquiries
Stephen Cromwell
scromwell@worldbicyclerelief.org
Mobile: 07758.952.899
