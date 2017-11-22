News By Tag
World Bicycle Relief Announces Together We Rise- An Evening of Impact for African Students
The one-of-a-kind experience on December 7th in Chicago will benefit World Bicycle Relief and mobilize the next generation of African students to pursue their dreams
In rural regions of developing countries, distance is a barrier that prevents students from attending school. It is not uncommon for students to walk two hours to school. Girls must overcome even more challenges than boys, since they are required to perform hours of domestic chores before heading off to school. Additionally, girls also face the threat of sexual assault on the way to school. A bicycle changes all of that. A 2012 Education Report highlights a 28% increase in attendance and a 59% increase in academic performance for students with bicycles.
The evening Together We Rise will feature a compelling conversation with Aaron and Teddy, two students visiting from Zambia who will share how bicycles have been transformative in their lives. Guests will also experience virtual bike rides with African students, globally infused dishes from Girl and Goat's celebrated chef Stephanie Izard and an exciting Peleton Paddle Raise with incredible auction items. The evening will unfold under the bow-truss roof, exposed-brick wonderland of a secret space hiding just west of the buzz on Randolph Street and is generously sponsored by Akuna Capital, Charles Bush-Joseph, MD at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush, Citizens Bank, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Railroad Financial Corporation Chicago and Sterling Bay Company.
The evening coincides with World Bicycle Relief's annual appeal for funds that will provide life-changing bicycles to students living in developing countries. This year's campaign highlights Umoja Secondary School in Eldoret, Kenya, where children of Christian, Muslim and traditional African faiths wcj study together and embody their motto- "Together We Rise."
In this region, Muslim girls typically are not allowed to ride bicycles. When Umoja Secondary School received bicycles in 2016, a group of Muslim and Christian girls, together, chose to challenge the cultural expectations that confined them.These young girls conquered their fears, pushed past cultural constraints and boldly pursued their academic goals on two wheels.
"Owning a bicycle has changed my life a lot. I have come to face the world. It has helped me be confident. We can be ourselves, not what people want us to be," said Ayan, a student at Umoja Secondary School.
World Bicycle Relief is committed to breaking down barriers for students, especially girls, and helping them achieve their educational goals and become change-makers within their communities.
Join World Bicycle Relief on December 7th and change the future for thousands of bright, dedicated and passionate students. For more information and to register, visit:
https://worldbicyclerelief.org/
About World Bicycle Relief
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and their academic performances improve. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 375,000 bicycles and trained over 1,800 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in USA, Canada, U.K., Australia and Germany, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/
World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:
Brooke Slezak
brooke@brookeslezak.com
press@worldbicyclerelief.org
Mobile: 917.689.6024
Contact
Brooke Slezak
***@brookeslezak.com
