World Bicycle Relief and Michael O'Brien Team Up to Provide Bicycles and Create Positive Change
All profits of Michael O'Brien's debut memoir Shift: Creating Better Tomorrows: Winning at Work and in Life will be donated to World Bicycle Relief
Mr. O'Brien's life changed in an instant when an SUV slammed into him head-on while he was riding his bike, leaving him near dead in the New Mexico desert 16 years ago. In the following months, his entire worldview shifted and inspired his debut memoir and his innovative style of business career coaching. Through his extraordinary struggle back to health, Michael gained insights into what it means to knock down barriers, overcome odds and create new paths forward. Now, he helps others to do the same.
Leading up to the accident, Michael led a pitch-perfect "normal" American life in suburban New Jersey. He was married with two daughters, enjoyed good health and had a successful, busy and stressful career. He thought that was enough, until that fateful day. His road to recovery was long and arduous. The degree of his injuries shocked even the EMTs who came to his rescue. Alongside the physical challenges, he also struggled with intense and dark emotions - hopelessness, despair, and intense anger towards the driver who hit him. The turning point of his recovery came when he realized, "the only person who could make my situation better, was me, my mindset and my belief system. I had to change everything."
"From my own experience, I know, when given the right tools, there is nothing an individual can't accomplish. It's become my mission in life to empower others with the insights I learned from my accident," said Mr. O'Brien. "Whether I'm coaching someone here in the US or providing a bicycle for a child in Africa who's at risk of dropping out of school, my life is focused on helping others realize their fullest potential."
"Michael is incredibly inspiring and his story deeply resonates with us. We, too, believe in empowering people with the tools that can help them realize their dreams," said Ruth-Anne Renaud, Global Marketing Director for World Bicycle Relief. "By donating the profits of his book to World Bicycle Relief, Michael's generosity will have an immediate and direct impact. With bicycles, students will be able to stay in school and pursue rewarding careers and healthcare workers will be able to provide better, more consistent care for their communities."
Michael now refers to the day of the accident as his last bad day. From that moment forward, he took a leap towards a new happiness. Watch Michael describe his experience here: https://www.michaelobrienshift.com/
Michael is available for select media appearances where he can discuss:
• What it's like to move beyond a near death experience
• How his accident lead to his new career
• How his accident inspired him to give back
• How his accident offers hands-on-tools for business growth and teamwork.
• How his accident affected his experience with fatherhood
• Why he wrote this book
About Michael O'Brien:
Michael O'Brien is President and Founder of Peloton Coaching and Consulting. As a certified executive coach, he has advised, motivated, and inspired Fortune 500 executives, entrepreneurs, and other difference-makers, including Brother International. He also serves as a mentor and volunteer with organizations that promote professional growth and women's leadership such as the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association. Before starting Peloton Coaching and Consulting, he was a healthcare executive and received his marketing degree from James Madison University. He lives in New Jersey with his wife and two daughters.
About World Bicycle Relief:
Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high-quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performances. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 350,000 bicycles and trained over 1,600 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.
For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org
