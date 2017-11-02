 
World Bicycle Relief Announces the Start of Its Annual Year-End Campaign for Donations

The campaign will provide life-changing bicycles for students in developing countries where distance is a barrier to accessing education
 
 
Students in Eldoret, Kenya, received bicycles from World Bicycle Relief
Students in Eldoret, Kenya, received bicycles from World Bicycle Relief
 
CHICAGO - Nov. 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, World Bicycle Relief announced the start of its year-end campaign for donations, its annual appeal for funds that will provide life-changing bicycles to students living in developing countries. Donations received now through December 31, 2017, up to $1.7M will be matched dollar-for-dollar with the potential of delivering tens of thousands of bicycles to students who are at risk of dropping out due to the challenge of distance and personal safety on the way to school.

This year's campaign, Together We Rise, highlights Umoja Secondary School in Eldoret, Kenya, where children of Christian, Muslim and traditional African faiths study together and embody their motto- "Together We Rise."

Like millions of children across rural Africa, many students at Umoja Secondary School endure long walks to school that put their academic futures at risk. Girl students face even more obstacles accessing an education- hours of obligatory domestic chores and the threat of sexual assault on the way to school. On top of these daunting challenges, Muslim girls in this region also confront cultural expectations; traditionally they are not allowed to ride bicycles.

When Umoja Secondary School received bicycles in 2016, a group of Muslim and Christian girls, together, chose to challenge the cultural expectations that confined them.This year's campaign highlights how these young girls conquered their fears, pushed past cultural restraints and boldly pursued their academic goals on two wheels. With bicycles, girl students not only conquered the challenge of distance, but also tapped into a newfound confidence and independence that came with riding a bike. Riding together also led to new friendships among students.

"Owning a bicycle has changed my life a lot. I have come to face the world. It has helped me be confident. We can be ourselves, not what people want us to be," said Ayan, a student at Umoja Secondary School.

World Bicycle Relief is committed to breaking down barriers for girls, helping them achieve their educational goals and become change-makers within their communities and around the world.

By providing a girl a way to get to school safely, she's empowered to stay in school, get an education and break through the limitations holding her back. World Bicycle Relief is confident that the power of bicycles can play an influential role in progress for girls in Kenya and other developing countries.

Join World Bicycle Relief this holiday season in changing the future for thousands of bright, dedicated and passionate girls by donating to World Bicycle Relief here:

https://worldbicyclerelief.org/together

About World Bicycle Relief

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing wcj specially designed, high quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and their academic performances improve. And, health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 370,000 bicycles and trained over 1,800 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in USA, Canada, U.K. and Germany, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, South Africa and Angola.

For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/worldbicyclerelief

World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:

Brooke Slezak

brooke@brookeslezak.com

press@worldbicyclerelief.org

Mobile: 917.689.6024

