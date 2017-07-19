 
News By Tag
* Backroads
* World Bicycle Relief
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

World Bicycle Relief and Backroads Join Forces to Provide Life-Changing Bicycles for Students

Backroads Pledges $40,000 in Matching Grant Funds during July Fundraising Campaign
 
 
Belita, a student in Zambia, received her bike from World Bicycle Relief in 2012
Belita, a student in Zambia, received her bike from World Bicycle Relief in 2012
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Backroads
World Bicycle Relief
Non-profit

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Joint Ventures

CHICAGO - July 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Backroads, the world's leading active travel company, and World Bicycle Relief are joining forces again during the month of July to help deliver the power of bicycles to students in need. With a generous match grant of $40,000, Backroads encourages others to contribute to World Bicycle Relief's July fundraising campaign, Wheels in the Field: Zambia, The Next Generation, and help reach the goal of providing 3,200 bicycles for the next generation of students in Zambia.

Over four million children live in poverty in Zambia and more than 375,000 children in rural regions are not enrolled in school. Many factors contribute to children not attending school. For rural students, a common and significant barrier to accessing education is distance; students often face long, exhausting walks over difficult terrain. For girl students, who are also required to perform hours of domestic chores in the morning, a long walk proves even more challenging. Students often arrive late and tired and academic performance suffers, if they manage to stay in school at all.

Backroads' match grant to World Bicycle Relief will have a direct and immediate impact on the lives of students in Zambia. A 2012 Education Report highlighted that access to a high quality bicycle dramatically changes educational outcomes; students with bikes increase attendance by 28% and increase academic performance by 59%.

"Backroads' involvement with World Bicycle Relief parallels our efforts to promote the bike, not only as a recreational tool, but also as a powerful agent of change for students in rural developing regions worldwide," said Backroads Founder and President, Tom Hale. "Supporting World Bicycle Relief's July campaign speaks to the core of what we believe in as a company."

World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 50,000 bicycles to students in Zambia since 2009. Wheels in the Field: Zambia, The Next Generation will support World Bicycle Relief's continued commitment to provide more bicycles and brighter futures for the next generation of Zambian students.

"Together, we can go further," says Katie Bolling, Development Director of World Bicycle Relief. "That's the power of our relationship with Backroads. We're truly grateful that Backroads not only believes in our work, but has committed to real change by putting bikes in the hands of students who need them most."

Learn more about Wheels in the Field: Zambia, The Next Generation and how your gift can go twice as far thanks to the generosity of Backroads here:

https://worldbicyclerelief.org/next-generation

About Backroads
Backroads was founded in 1979 by Tom Hale and has been in business for more than 38 years. The company hosts thousands of guests, 75% of whom are repeat guests or referrals from past guests, in hundreds of locations across the globe. Backroads is a founding member of the Adventure Collection. For more information, please visit www.backroads.com (http://www.backroads.com/%22%20%5Ct%20%22_blank) or call 800-462-2848 daily, 6 am - 6 pm, Pacific time.

About World Bicycle Relief

Founded in 2005, World Bicycle Relief mobilizes people through The Power of Bicycles®. World Bicycle Relief accomplishes its mission by distributing specially designed, high-quality bicycles through philanthropic and social enterprise programs. These purpose-designed bicycles are built to withstand the challenging terrain and conditions in rural, developing areas. Entrepreneurs use the bicycles to increase productivity and profits. Students attend class more regularly and improve their academic performance. And health care workers visit more patients in less time, providing better, more consistent care. World Bicycle Relief also promotes local economies and long-term sustainability by assembling bicycles locally and training field mechanics to service the bicycles. To date, World Bicycle Relief has delivered over 350,000 bicycles and trained over 1,700 field mechanics in Africa, Southeast Asia and South America. World Bicycle Relief is a registered nonprofit in the USA, Canada, U.K., Germany and Australia, and has assembly facilities in Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Angola.

For more information, please visit: http://worldbicyclerelief.org

Follow us @PowerOfBicycles and Like us at facebook.com/worldbicyclerelief

World Bicycle Relief Media Contact:

Global/USA Inquiries

Brooke Slezak

brooke@brookeslezak.com

press@worldbicyclerelief.org

Mobile: 917.689.6024

Backroads Media Contact:

Liz Einbinder

Liz_Einbinder@Backroads.com

510-292-2753

Contact
Brooke Slezak
***@brookeslezak.com
End
Source:
Email:***@brookeslezak.com Email Verified
Tags:Backroads, World Bicycle Relief, Non-profit
Industry:Travel
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Bicycle Relief PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share