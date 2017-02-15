News By Tag
Sarah Matista Brings Back the Basics of Marketing on the Moment Masters Show Small Business Podcast
Shakira M. Brown a.k.a. The Small Biz Whisperer discusses the basics of marketing with VistaPrint Digital's Sarah Matista
"One of the biggest challenges is overcoming the lack of resources, whether that's time or budget," said Matista. "When you're running a business, marketing can fall by the wayside."
To overcome the common challenges small business owners face in marketing, Matista suggests:
· Building a solid foundation with a compelling brand
· Becoming familiar with analytics to determine what's working for you and find efficiency
· Taking advantage of having an online presence
· Using codes or coupons to see what's resonating with your audience
· Getting to know if the perception of you in the marketplace is aligned with who you really are
"Post regular information to social and train your customers to go to your social pages," said Brown. "Save the time you're answering the phone and just post it to Facebook. Change your mindset from something you should do to something that maximizes your efficiency."
To listen to episode 23 of the Moment Masters Show and subscribe to the podcast, visit www.momentmasters.com. To submit yourself or others as a guest to be interviewed on the Moment Masters Show regarding small business topics, contact podcast@momentmasters.com.
For even more small business mastery tips, attend Growth & Success Con on March 21, 2017. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Brown and Matista in person along with nearly 20 other business gurus as they share their expert advice to run a more effective profitable business at this full day educational and networking conference taking place at Co-Work Connection Plus in Lawrenceville, NJ. For more details and to register, visit http://growthsuccesscon.com.
About Moment Masters
Moment Masters (momentmasters.com)
About Shakira M. Brown
Shakira M. Brown is an award-winning PR and marketing expert with over 20 years of experience leading communications strategies for various small and high growth corporations, public companies, celebrities, personalities and professional services firms. As a speaker, Shakira as "The Small Biz Whisperer" has addressed audiences of her peers in public relations around the country. Shakira is available for speaking engagements covering branding and marketing topics for small businesses.
Shakira is the CEO and Managing Principal of SMB Strategic Media, a boutique communications firm specializing in providing affordable public relations and marketing services for small and middle market businesses. The firm also provides branding, content development, media relations, online reputation management, website strategy and content development, social media management/strategy and video production services. To see Shakira's full biography, please visit http://www.momentmasters.com.
