Write Integrity Press Launches THE SECRET HEART Showing Politics and Romance Collide

Marie Wells Coutu continues her Mended Vessels series with THE SECRET HEART, a novel made more relevant due to current events. This contemporary retelling of David and Bathsheba could be taken directly from today's headlines.

-- When real life imitates fiction, some might question the timing of the publication of a novel.But for award-winning author Marie Wells Coutu, current events make the upcoming release ofmore relevant and compelling.Published by Write Integrity Press,deals with politics and protests, with secrets and sorrow. Set primarily in Nashville, Tennessee, there are also scenes near Gatlinburg, in Memphis, and at other locations throughout the state."When I heard about the fire that decimated Gatlinburg, I was stunned," Coutu said. "I can't imagine what the area must be like now, and I'm praying for the people who have lost loved ones and homes."She worked on the manuscript, which focuses on the wife of a governor who is running for re-election, during the 2016 presidential campaign. "I couldn't help drawing comparisons in my mind between the real politicians and the ones in my book. But you might say my main characters are the 'kinder, gentler' sort, although the opponent certainly plays dirty politics."News stories about a shooting by a Memphis police officer, similar to a scene she had already written for the novel, also surfaced in the months prior to the book's release. "I want my stories to be realistic, which is why I had included that scene, but I also want to be empathetic to people who might read my books. My desire is that readers find hope in the way the characters deal with difficult situations."based on the biblical story of Bathsheba and King David, is the third book in the Mended Vessels series, contemporary re-imaginings of women from the Bible. The first two books are based on Queen Esther and the Samaritan woman at the well.Coutu's debut novel,, won the Books of Hope Contest, and the second in the series,, was a finalist in the 2016 Selah Awards and a semi-finalist in the 2016 Royal Palm Literary Awards.releases Feb. 21, and the e-book is available for pre-order from Amazon at a discounted price through Feb. 20. The print version can be obtained through any book retailer.Founded in 2011, Write Integrity Press is a traditional publisher that specializes in providing wholesome, inspiring, and entertaining entertainment. More information is available ator at www.MarieWellsCoutu.com.