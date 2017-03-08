 
Fay Lamb's New Book Mixes Clean Romance with Life-Altering Complications

Surviving cancer is made harder for Hope Astor when she learns her doctor holds her responsible for his sister's death. HOPE is the third story in Fay Lamb's The Ties that Bind series for Write Integrity Press.
 
 
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Hope, a contemporary romance by author Fay Lamb, takes the reader into the life of a young woman, Hope Astor, who has lost so much. When she believes there is nothing else to lose, Hope discovers she has breast cancer. Without a cent to her name, Hope is ready to give up and accept the inevitable, but her friends have become an eclectic family, and they encourage her to keep going. They also rally around to give her the emotion and financial support necessary to seek the best oncological surgeon in Central Florida. Trouble is, Hope is the reason Daniel's sister is dead, and she doesn't think saving her life is on his list of priorities.

Hope is a story of one woman's desire to endure illness and to be example of someone who needs to know a greater love than she has to offer him. When Daniel Duvall agrees that his oncological practice will treat Hope's cancer, Hope must humble herself to accept a kindness she knows Daniel does not want to provide. Through her ordeal, Hope soon learns that the curves in our lives might be a highway to exactly what one needs. As Daniel works with Hope through her treatment, he sees the change in the young, vibrant, and once-racy woman he has always adored but thought he could never forgive. Daniel's grieving mother would not be happy to know that he's helped the young woman who took her daughter from their lives, but Daniel is learning that forgiveness is freedom and that freedom opens doors once thought locked forever. When Daniel finds himself falling in love, Hope has a closed door of her own: she could never allow their love to flourish unless they have his parents' approval.

Lamb says, "I have never had cancer, but I have known people in my life who have gone through the struggles of chemo, surgery, and radiation. Some endured and others lost their lives, but all are heroes to me. While some novels with characters enduring medical illness focus more on the disease than on the plot, Hope is a story with hope at its center and a sweet romance of two people in love separated by the consequences of one's actions."

Hope releases March 14, 2017 and is available through Amazon.com (http://www.amazon.com/Charisse-Ties-that-Bind-1/dp/193809...) and other retailers as are Charisse and Libby, also a part of Fay's The Ties That Bind series which is set in Central Florida.

About the Author:

Fay and her husband, Marc, reside in Titusville, Florida, where multi-generations of their families have lived. The legacy continues with their two married sons and six grandchildren. Fay also spends much of her time in Western North Carolina where she enjoys writing and watching the ever-changing beauty of the Appalachian Mountains.

Fay Lamb's emotionally charged stories remind the reader that God is always in the details. Fay has contracted with Write Integrity Press for three series. Stalking Willow, Better than Revenge, and Everybody's Broken, the first three novels in the Amazing Grace romantic suspense series are currently available for purchase, as are the first three books, Charisse, Libby and now Hope, in her The Ties That Bind contemporary romance series.

Contact
Marji Laine Clubine
***@writeintegrity.com
