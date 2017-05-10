News By Tag
Write Integrity Press Launches THE REVISIONARY Where Future and Past Civilizations Collide
Pre-order the first book of this new dystopian series for a 40% discount until it's release on June 6th.
Where will the world be in 2149? If citizens forget their past, they will be lost in an identity crisis.
That's exactly the state of the American Socialists United (ASU). This dystopian story opens in Cube 1519, a ghetto where the only use for obsolete cell phones is to throw them like rocks at mongrels. Portia and her father survive like many other citizens, with no electricity or technology and no expectation for a better life.
Yet Portia remembers her brother Darius—before he was taken from her. Now that's she's graduated, she determines to get him back. She thinks earning a Dome seat as a Revisionary candidate will be her ticket to rewriting the Codex and reversing his sentence. However, when she receives her draft and arrives at the Crystal Globe University for training, she discovers the world is very different outside her cube and that prisoners like Darius aren't the only ones trapped by the system.
Written for young adults, The Revisionary offers a suspenseful plot, flashbacks to America's Revolutionary era, and rediscovery of the founding values needed to rebuild Portia's unraveling world.
"In school, teens hear that if they don't learn from history's lessons, they're destined to repeat them," Hogrefe says. "Portia lives in a world where leaders wield ignorance to control citizens. Only when Portia sets out to rescue her brother does she realize the lie she's been living and determines to break free."
Blockbuster novels like The Hunger Games, Divergent, and The Giver popularized the dystopian YA genre. Hogrefe felt called to write a dystopia of a different kind—one that looks backward to find wisdom to move forward. "I want my new trilogy to offer the same intensity as popular dystopian suspense books but with an underlying message of heritage and hope," she said.
Hogrefe self-published her debut YA trilogy, Wings of the Dawn, and is thrilled to launch her new trilogy with Write Integrity Press. The author lives in Spring Hill, Florida, and wouldn't trade the sunshine and sand for anyplace else.
The Revisionary releases June 6, 2017, and the e-book is available for pre-order from Amazon at a 40% discount right now. The print version can be obtained through any book retailer.
Founded in 2011, Write Integrity Press is a traditional publisher that specializes in providing clean, wholesome entertainment. More information is available at http://WriteIntegrity.com or at http://KristenHogrefe.com.
