Complete Messaging offers free 'Lite' version of SyncPlus Suite

Limited functionality 'Lite' version now available in SyncPlus Suite

-- Complete Messaging, a Microsoft partner and independent software vendor providing software solutions for Microsoft Exchange Server, today announced a free 'Lite' version of SyncPlus Suite, a limited-functionality bundle of its ActiveSync security software. SyncPlus Suite consolidates two products under a single integrated installation, configuration and management experience across Complete Messaging's ActiveSync-focused solutions, reducing TCO.The 'Lite' version of SyncPlus Suite includes limited-functionality versions of SyncPlus Redact and SyncPlus Reveal, providing a base-level of security and productivity boost for Microsoft Exchange mobile users."We're excited to offer a free version of our SyncPlus Suite solutions," said Brian Clink, president of Complete Messaging. "This is a new day, a new beginning for our security and productivity software solutions for Microsoft Exchange Server."SyncPlus Redact protects company reputation and raises awareness of sensitive data policies by identifying and reducing incidents of sensitive data ex-filtration via ActiveSync, such as credit card numbers, government identification numbers, and messages with sensitive message classifications. ActiveSync exposes the risk of synchronization of data at rest, which is not caught by traditional data loss prevention mechanisms that focus on data in motion, for example, data loss prevention rules in Exchange Server transport.Using the lite version of SyncPlus Redact, companies can define one rule to redact sensitive text from synchronizing to ActiveSync devices, which may include credit card numbers, government identification numbers, and more. Luhn algorithm can be used to reduce detection of false positives. The rule's regular expression syntax provides flexibility to detect other concerning sensitive text. The lite version also provides reporting features to enable companies to discover and act on potential data loss exfiltration attempts. The full version of SyncPlus Redact allows more rules to be defined, including different types of rules such as word lists and message header rules, and more options to act on the sensitive content, such as blocking the message. One practical application of the rules in the full version is to block messages with highly sensitive classifications.SyncPlus Reveal shows ActiveSync mobile users important properties of messages that the mobile client may not show, such as the sensitivity, the classification, and the importance of the mail message, as well as other custom properties. These properties are generally useful and sometimes critical when a user is triaging the Inbox, and determining what messages to act on. ActiveSync implementations on mobile devices are vendor-specific, and often implemented with minimal message fidelity in particular when it comes to displaying message properties such as sensitivity and classification.Using the lite version of SyncPlus Reveal, companies can show ActiveSync mobile users the sensitivity and importance of the mail message. The full version can show additional key properties to assist Exchange mobile users in triaging their Inbox, and provide useful color schemes and friendly message property naming.SyncPlus Suite delivers both solutions with an integrated installation and administration experience. SyncPlus Suite installer works with all supported versions of Microsoft Exchange Server to install both SyncPlus Redact and SyncPlus Reveal. SyncPlus Suite does not need to be re-installed in order to switch from a trial to a licensed version."We focused on the Exchange administrator's experience, to deliver an integrated installation, configuration and deployment with SyncPlus Suite v3 across our ActiveSync-focused solutions," said Brian Clink, president of Complete Messaging.SyncPlus Suite has a single administration interface, which includes settings for both SyncPlus Redact and SyncPlus Reveal, and a one-click deployment into IIS. SyncPlus Suite tracks configuration changes by providing a configuration audit trail, which allows administrators to easily back off of changes.SyncPlus Suite solutions are available on an annual subscription model. Free limited-time trials are available.