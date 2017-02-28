Complete Messaging Unveils Cloud Technology Early Adoption Program (CTEAP)

Complete Messaging accepting Early Adopters and Testers into its Cloud Technology Early Adopter Program

Contact

Complete Messaging

***@completemessaging.com Complete Messaging

End

-- Complete Messaging, a Microsoft partner and independent software vendor providing software solutions for Microsoft Exchange Server, today announced an early adopter program for its upcoming cloud offerings."We are excited to unveil this new program, as we know how critical it is us to have a continuous feedback loop with our clients and the community, from an early stage of solution development,"said Brian Clink, president of Complete Messaging. "This program gives unparalleled access to our product team, throughout the different stages of solution development, and brings a new day, a new beginning for our company."Complete Messaging hasn't announced the specific cloud offerings it will be making available to the CTEAP program, however Brian did tip his hand a bit. "Email signatures is an exciting area that sadly has seen very little innovation over the last two years. The market is ripe for a disruptive email signatures solution."Interested early adopters and testers can fill out a CTEAP application form on Complete Messaging's web site.http://www.completemessaging.com/