News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Complete Messaging Unveils Cloud Technology Early Adoption Program (CTEAP)
Complete Messaging accepting Early Adopters and Testers into its Cloud Technology Early Adopter Program
"We are excited to unveil this new program, as we know how critical it is us to have a continuous feedback loop with our clients and the community, from an early stage of solution development,"
Complete Messaging hasn't announced the specific cloud offerings it will be making available to the CTEAP program, however Brian did tip his hand a bit. "Email signatures is an exciting area that sadly has seen very little innovation over the last two years. The market is ripe for a disruptive email signatures solution."
Interested early adopters and testers can fill out a CTEAP application form on Complete Messaging's web site.
http://www.completemessaging.com/
http://www.completemessaging.com/
Contact
Complete Messaging
***@completemessaging.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse