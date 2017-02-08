 
News By Tag
* Activesync
* Classification
* Security
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Brampton
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Complete Messaging announces SyncPlus Suite

Complete Messaging puts ActiveSync-focused solutions under SyncPlus Suite umbrella – releases v3 of solutions with a new integrated admin experience
 
 
Complete Messaging
Complete Messaging
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Activesync
Classification
Security

Industry:
Software

Location:
Brampton - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Products

BRAMPTON, Ontario - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Complete Messaging, a Microsoft partner and independent software vendor that provides software solutions for Microsoft Exchange Server, today announced SyncPlus Suite, which consolidates the Exchange administrator's experience across Complete Messaging's ActiveSync-focused solutions, providing a single integrated installation, configuration and management experience to reduce TCO.

SyncPlus Suite includes SyncPlus Redact and SyncPlus Reveal.

SyncPlus Redact protects company reputation and raises awareness of sensitive data policies by identifying and reducing incidents of sensitive data ex-filtration via ActiveSync, such as credit card numbers, government identification numbers, and messages with sensitive message classifications.  ActiveSync exposes the risk of synchronization of data at rest, which is not caught by traditional data loss prevention mechanisms that focus on data in motion, for example, data loss prevention rules in Exchange Server transport.

SyncPlus Reveal shows ActiveSync mobile users important properties of messages that the mobile client may not show, such as the sensitivity, the classification, and the importance of the mail message, as well as other custom properties.  ActiveSync implementations on mobile devices are vendor-specific, and often implemented with minimal message fidelity in particular when it comes to displaying message properties such as sensitivity and classification.

"We're excited to deliver an integrated experience across our SyncPlus Suite solutions," said Brian Clink, president of Complete Messaging.   "We are focused on the Exchange administrator's experience from start to finish."

SyncPlus Suite delivers both solutions with an integrated installation and administration experience.  SyncPlus Suite installer works with all supported versions of Microsoft Exchange Server to install both SyncPlus Redact and SyncPlus Reveal.  SyncPlus Suite does not need to be re-installed in order to switch from a trial to a licensed version.

SyncPlus Suite has a single administration interface, which includes settings for both SyncPlus Redact and SyncPlus Reveal, and a one-click deployment into IIS.  SyncPlus Suite tracks configuration changes by providing a configuration audit trail, which allows administrators to easily back off of changes.

SyncPlus Suite solutions are available on an annual subscription model.  Free limited-time trials are available.

http://www.completemessaging.com/

http://www.completemessaging.com/free-trial/

Contact
Complete Mesaging
***@completemessaging.com
End
Source:
Email:***@completemessaging.com Email Verified
Tags:Activesync, Classification, Security
Industry:Software
Location:Brampton - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share