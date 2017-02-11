News By Tag
Brain Tumor: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Procedures
The piece lets you know more about the causes, symptoms and treatment procedures of a brain tumor.
Depicting the frequency and severity of brain tumors, a recent survey reveals that brain tumor is the second leading cause of cancer death in children under the age of 15. Therefore, knowing about the symptoms, causes and treatments of brain tumors is an important task. When it comes to the signs and symptoms of brain tumors they may vary according to the location and size of the tumors in the brain. If a brain tumor progress slowly its symptoms may not appear for some time. The commonest signs and symptoms of brain tumor are:
• Seizures or convulsions
• Nausea or vomiting
• Headaches that tend to be worse in the morning and ease during the day
• Stumbling or lack of coordination in walking
• Weakness of loss of sensation in the legs and arms
• Abnormal eye movements and changes in the vision
• Drowsiness
• Changes in speech
• Changes in memory or personality
The abovementioned symptoms may be caused by a brain tumor or any other problems. Diagnostic tests can be performed in order to determine whether the cause of your symptoms is a brain tumor or not.
More alike its symptoms, the treatment for a brain tumor commonly depends upon its size, type, severity, location as well as patient's age and health. They are commonly treated with surgeries, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.
Surgery- It is the most common treatments for a brain tumor. During the surgery, a neurosurgeon at the finest Brain Surgery Centre in India makes an opening in the skull and removes the tumor. This operation is often called a craniotomy.
Radiation Therapy- During this procedure, high-power rays are used to damage cancer cells and stop them from growing. It is commonly used for the tumors that are inaccessible for surgery.
Chemotherapy-
