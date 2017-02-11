Brain Tumor: Causes, Symptoms and Treatment Procedures

The piece lets you know more about the causes, symptoms and treatment procedures of a brain tumor.

Most of us know that the human mind is the center of human central nervous system consisting the cerebrum, brainstem and cerebellum. In our today's world a number of techniques and technologies have been invented to cure brain-related problems. Brain tumor is no more a problems that cannot be treated. When it comes to brain tumors, they can be cancerous or non-cancerous. Tumors are nothing but an incessant growth of the abnormal cells in the brain or near the brain. There might be various reasons behind the occurrence of these deadly tumors, but smoking, excess alcohol consumption, bad food habits and dearth of physical exercises are some of the leading causes of any kind of cancer. God forbid, if you are suffering from brain tumors, you should opt for effective Brain Tumor Treatment.Depicting the frequency and severity of brain tumors, a recent survey reveals that brain tumor is the second leading cause of cancer death in children under the age of 15. Therefore, knowing about the symptoms, causes and treatments of brain tumors is an important task. When it comes to the signs and symptoms of brain tumors they may vary according to the location and size of the tumors in the brain. If a brain tumor progress slowly its symptoms may not appear for some time. The commonest signs and symptoms of brain tumor are:• Seizures or convulsions• Nausea or vomiting• Headaches that tend to be worse in the morning and ease during the day• Stumbling or lack of coordination in walking• Weakness of loss of sensation in the legs and arms• Abnormal eye movements and changes in the vision• Drowsiness• Changes in speech• Changes in memory or personalityThe abovementioned symptoms may be caused by a brain tumor or any other problems. Diagnostic tests can be performed in order to determine whether the cause of your symptoms is a brain tumor or not.More alike its symptoms, the treatment for a brain tumor commonly depends upon its size, type, severity, location as well as patient's age and health. They are commonly treated with surgeries, radiation therapy and chemotherapy.It is the most common treatments for a brain tumor. During the surgery, a neurosurgeon at the finest Brain Surgery Centre in India makes an opening in the skull and removes the tumor. This operation is often called a craniotomy.During this procedure, high-power rays are used to damage cancer cells and stop them from growing. It is commonly used for the tumors that are inaccessible for surgery.During this procedure, cancer cells are killed or destroyed by using drugs. This drug can be taken orally or by injection into a blood vessel.