News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ubique, Caribou Partner Up to Promote Games-Based Education Globally
Partnership to take Caribou Contests Globally, Introduce Minecraft for Education
Caribou Contests holds worldwide online math contests 6 times a year for students in grades 3-12. Tens of thousands of students from more than two dozen countries participate in the contests to test their problem solving skills by resolving math puzzles. The Caribou Cup is awarded once per year to the top performing student within these competitions.
Ubique, which has developed network technologies to deliver the ultimate lagless gaming experience, will reconstruct selected Caribou puzzles within the world of Minecraft. These puzzles include Floodfill, Nim, Sudoku and Chomp.
Ubique will also introduce the Caribou Contests to new territories and hold global Minecraft-based tournaments.
"Caribou has shown a cost effective way for students in many countries to improve their problem solving skills through math puzzles," says Prof. Thomas Wolf, founder and CEO of Caribou. "Our partnership with Ubique will promote math skills around the world even further."
"Using Minecraft games based on Caribou's own math puzzles is an exciting way for many students to look at creatively solving problems," says Vijai Karthigesu, founder and CEO of Ubique. "This is part of Ubique's strategy to promote the game-based education through Minecraft and other games."
About UBIQUE Networks
Ubique Networks delivers the Ultimate Lagless Gaming Experience for gamers through its all-in-one Swarmio eSports Platform. The eSports platform offers features including tournament management systems and parental controls, the education platform Minecraft games and puzzles to enhance creative, problem-solving skills, and its Swarmio eSports TV delivers live-casting and regular, on-demand eSports programs. For more information, visit www.Ubiquenet.com
About Caribou Contests
The Caribou Mathematics Competition is a worldwide online contest that is held six times throughout the school year in English, French and Persian. The Caribou Cup is the series of all Caribou Contests in a school year. Each student's ranking in the Cup is determined by their performance in the contests through the school year. The Caribou Cup winner is determined based on the best 5 of the 6 contests.
For more information, visit cariboutests.com (http://www.cariboucontests.com/
For more information, contact:
Senthil Ratnasabapathy
Director of Communications, Ubique Networks Inc.
T +1.902.500.5003 (tel:(902)%20500-
senthil@ubiquenet.com
Contact
Senthil Ratnasabapathy
***@ubiquenet.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse