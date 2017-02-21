News By Tag
Ubique Networks Attends Game Developer Conference (GDC) 2017
Company to Promote Lagless Gaming Technology and Gaming Platform
Ubique Networks will be part of the Atlantic Canadian delegation attending the GDC.
"Ubique will be hosting discussions with key potential partners from around the world to engage in mutually beneficial business partnerships,"
Ubique recently signed a partnership agreement with Canadian education services provider Caribou Contests to promote problem solving skills among students through global Minecraft and math competitions.
Ubique has also sponsored CounterStrike (CS:GO) tournaments and teams in Canada and Asia.
About UBIQUE Networks
Ubique Networks delivers the Ultimate Lagless Gaming Experience through its all-in-one Swarmio eSports Platform. "The eSports platform offers features including tournament management systems and parental controls, the educational platform featuring Minecraft games and puzzles to enhance creativity and problem solving skills, and Swarmio eSports TV, delivering live-casting and regular, on-demand eSports program."
For more information, visit www.Ubiquenet.com
Twitter: @UbiqueNetworks
For more information, contact:
John Smith
Chief Revenue Officer, Ubique Networks Inc.
T: 902.717.7327
john@ubiquenet.com
Media Contact
Senthil Ratnasabapathy
9025005003
***@ubiquenet.com
