February 2017





Ubique Networks Attends Game Developer Conference (GDC) 2017

Company to Promote Lagless Gaming Technology and Gaming Platform
 
TORONTO - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Ubique Networks, provider of latency optimizing lagless gaming solutions, announced today its Chief Revenue Officer, John Smith will be attending the Game Developers Conference (GDC) and Game Connection in San Francisco from Feb. 27 – Mar. 3.

Ubique Networks will be part of the Atlantic Canadian delegation attending the GDC.

"Ubique will be hosting discussions with key potential partners from around the world to engage in mutually beneficial business partnerships," says Smith. "We will also be showcasing our unique technology to provide the lagless gaming experience for content providers and indie game developers."

Ubique recently signed a partnership agreement with Canadian education services provider Caribou Contests to promote problem solving skills among students through global Minecraft and math competitions.

Ubique has also sponsored CounterStrike (CS:GO) tournaments and teams in Canada and Asia.

About UBIQUE Networks

Ubique Networks delivers the Ultimate Lagless Gaming Experience through its all-in-one Swarmio eSports Platform. "The eSports platform offers features including tournament management systems and parental controls, the educational platform featuring Minecraft games and puzzles to enhance creativity and problem solving skills, and Swarmio eSports TV, delivering live-casting and regular, on-demand eSports program."

For more information, visit www.Ubiquenet.com

Twitter: @UbiqueNetworks

For more information, contact:

John Smith

Chief Revenue Officer, Ubique Networks Inc.

T: 902.717.7327

john@ubiquenet.com

Media Contact
Senthil Ratnasabapathy
9025005003
***@ubiquenet.com
