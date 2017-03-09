 
News By Tag
* Lagless Gaming
* Swarmio Esports Platform
* Iqnet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Games
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sydney
  Nova Scotia
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

UBIQUE, PvP Sign Deal to Offer Lagless Gaming Experience in eSports

PvP to Host eSports Tournaments with SwarmioTM Tournament Management System
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lagless Gaming
Swarmio Esports Platform
Iqnet

Industry:
Games

Location:
Sydney - Nova Scotia - Canada

Subject:
Partnerships

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- UBIQUE Networks Inc. today announced a partnership with PvP Gamers Dungeon, an eSports company, to deliver its lagless Swarmio eSports Platform for multi-player online game competitions.

The partnership will allow PvP to not only offer a superior quality eSports gaming experience, but also organize fully automated and integrated online and LAN-based tournaments with the Platform, whose key features include the lagless gaming experience, high-performance private game servers, dynamic matchmaking and parental controls.

The Swarmio Platform is built on IQNetTM, UBIQUE's custom-built and latency-optimized global network to provide the Ultimate Lagless Gaming Experience for multi-player online games.

PvP is based in Sydney, Nova Scotia, and offers eSports games on multiple platforms with high-speed bandwidth connection.

"We are proud to partner up with PvP to offer our Swarmio lagless technology for eSports," says Vijai Karthigesu, Founder and CEO of UBIQUE. "With our technology, PvP can offer the ultimate gaming experience to their clients."

"PvP's strategy is to offer eSports tournaments online not just in Sydney but across North America," says Todd Chant, CEO of PvP. "And UBIQUE's lagless Swarmio Platform will facilitate that."

About UBIQUE Networks

UBIQUE Networks delivers the Ultimate Lagless Gaming Experience for gamers through its all-in-one Swarmio eSports Platform. The eSports platform delivers features including tournament management systems and a lagless experience, the education platform Minecraft games and puzzles to enhance creative, problem-solving skills, and its Swarmio eSports TV delivering live-casting and regular, on-demand eSports programs.  For more information, visit www.Ubiquenet.com.

Twitter: @UbiqueNetworks

About PvP

PvP is Canadian Atlantic region's largest full-service gaming lounge offering eSports games in the top-of-the-line PCs and gaming consoles with high speed Internet connections. For more information, visit www.PvPGamersDungeon.com.

Twitter: @PvPGamersDungeon

Media Contact
Senthil Ratnasabapathy
9025005003
***@ubiquenet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ubiquenet.com Email Verified
Tags:Lagless Gaming, Swarmio Esports Platform, Iqnet
Industry:Games
Location:Sydney - Nova Scotia - Canada
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ubique Networks Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share