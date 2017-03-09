News By Tag
UBIQUE, PvP Sign Deal to Offer Lagless Gaming Experience in eSports
PvP to Host eSports Tournaments with SwarmioTM Tournament Management System
The partnership will allow PvP to not only offer a superior quality eSports gaming experience, but also organize fully automated and integrated online and LAN-based tournaments with the Platform, whose key features include the lagless gaming experience, high-performance private game servers, dynamic matchmaking and parental controls.
The Swarmio Platform is built on IQNetTM, UBIQUE's custom-built and latency-optimized global network to provide the Ultimate Lagless Gaming Experience for multi-player online games.
PvP is based in Sydney, Nova Scotia, and offers eSports games on multiple platforms with high-speed bandwidth connection.
"We are proud to partner up with PvP to offer our Swarmio lagless technology for eSports," says Vijai Karthigesu, Founder and CEO of UBIQUE. "With our technology, PvP can offer the ultimate gaming experience to their clients."
"PvP's strategy is to offer eSports tournaments online not just in Sydney but across North America," says Todd Chant, CEO of PvP. "And UBIQUE's lagless Swarmio Platform will facilitate that."
About UBIQUE Networks
UBIQUE Networks delivers the Ultimate Lagless Gaming Experience for gamers through its all-in-one Swarmio eSports Platform. The eSports platform delivers features including tournament management systems and a lagless experience, the education platform Minecraft games and puzzles to enhance creative, problem-solving skills, and its Swarmio eSports TV delivering live-casting and regular, on-demand eSports programs. For more information, visit www.Ubiquenet.com.
Twitter: @UbiqueNetworks
About PvP
PvP is Canadian Atlantic region's largest full-service gaming lounge offering eSports games in the top-of-the-line PCs and gaming consoles with high speed Internet connections. For more information, visit www.PvPGamersDungeon.com.
Twitter: @PvPGamersDungeon
