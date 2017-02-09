News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Warning! Electrical Panel Hazards
Some of those that unsafe are;
Federal Pacific
Federal Pacific is no longer in business. In fact, the federal government has issued a message of caution about Federal Pacific Stab-Lok electric panels to homeowners, electricians, home inspectors and real estate agents. These panels can be responsible for home fires. When a circuit breaker gets' overloaded and overheats, the breaker is supposed to trip, shutting off to prevent a fire. Engineers who've studied Federal Pacific breakers say many of them don't work properly; the breaker never cuts off , stays on, creating a fire risk.
The Federal Pacific panels often have a red line across the switches, and the name Federal Pacific should appear somewhere on the panel.
Zinsco - Sylvania
Zinsco electrical panels are considered obsolete. There was a design flaw in which the circuit breaker's connection to the bus bar becomes loose, causing arcing and subsequent overheating. While many of these panels worked fine for years, today's increased electrical/energy demands may cause the panel to overheat, melt and possibly catch fire. Zinsco-Sylvania panels are out of business.
Challenger
Certain types of Challenger electrical panels and breakers catch fire. Reports show that these panels are subject to overheating and experience circuit breaker failure. These panels were installed years ago, when the products in our home didn't place such high demands on these panels. Because of our increased electric demand in the home, these panels have breakers that have been found to overheat under normal circumstances and create a risk of fire.
Insurance Concerns
Opposition to Federal Pacific breaker panels and the others mentioned in this article have become a very common practice by insurers. You should speak with your insurance carrier and schedule a residential electrical inspection.
Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing
Recognized as the leading Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing Company since 1961, Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing has been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing affordable quality repairs, service and installations with exceptional customer service. In those 50 plus years of service we have built an excellent reputation because your comfort, safety and satisfaction is our number one priority.
To learn more visit https://www.performanceac.com
Contact
Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing
727-228-0666
***@performanceac.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse