 
News By Tag
* Electric Panels
* Home Safety
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Largo
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

Warning! Electrical Panel Hazards

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Electric Panels
Home Safety

Industry:
Home

Location:
Largo - Florida - US

LARGO, Fla. - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Is your electrical panel box dangerous? Insurance companies and home inspectors are recommending that homeowners with certain brands of electric panels get an upgrade as soon as possible. Many panels installed in the 1960's,1970's and 1980's is outdated and a potential fire hazard. Many homeowners don't know they have a questionable electrical panel until they have had an electrical safety inspection.

Some of those that unsafe are;

Federal Pacific

Federal Pacific is no longer in business. In fact, the federal government has issued a message of caution about Federal Pacific Stab-Lok electric panels to homeowners, electricians, home inspectors and real estate agents. These panels can be responsible for home fires. When a circuit breaker gets' overloaded and overheats, the breaker is supposed to trip, shutting off to prevent a fire. Engineers who've studied Federal Pacific breakers say many of them don't work properly; the breaker never cuts off , stays on, creating a fire risk.

The Federal Pacific panels often have a red line across the switches, and the name Federal Pacific should appear somewhere on the panel.

Zinsco - Sylvania

Zinsco electrical panels are considered obsolete. There was a design flaw in which the circuit breaker's connection to the bus bar becomes loose, causing arcing and subsequent overheating. While many of these panels worked fine for years, today's increased electrical/energy demands may cause the panel to overheat, melt and possibly catch fire. Zinsco-Sylvania panels are out of business.

Challenger

Certain types of Challenger electrical panels and breakers catch fire. Reports show that these panels are subject to overheating and experience circuit breaker failure. These panels were installed years ago, when the products in our home didn't place such high demands on these panels. Because of our increased electric demand in the home, these panels have breakers that have been found to overheat under normal circumstances and create a risk of fire.

Insurance Concerns

Opposition to Federal Pacific breaker panels and the others mentioned in this article have become a very common practice by insurers. You should speak with your insurance carrier and schedule a residential electrical inspection.

Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing

Recognized as the leading Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing Company since 1961, Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing has been serving Tampa Bay and the surrounding counties providing affordable quality repairs, service and installations with exceptional customer service. In those 50 plus years of service we have built an excellent reputation because your comfort, safety and satisfaction is our number one priority.

To learn more visit https://www.performanceac.com

Contact
Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing
727-228-0666
***@performanceac.com
End
Source:
Email:***@performanceac.com Email Verified
Tags:Electric Panels, Home Safety
Industry:Home
Location:Largo - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Performance Air Conditioning, Electric & Plumbing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share