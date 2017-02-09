Why Diets Fail: The Myth of Willpower – New Audio CE Course from PDResources

We are thrilled to announce the release of our very first AUDIO CE course!

Why Diets Fail - The Myth of Willpower PRLog

We are thrilled to announce the release of our very first AUDIO CE course! Audio courses give you the freedom to download the mp3 to your phone or tablet and listen on the go, or simply listen on your computer while viewing the course handout and CE test. You choose!is a 1-hour audio continuing education (CE) course that explains why diets fail and provides strategies for what does work. Clinicians continue to recommend diets to their patients, even though diets don't lead to long-term weight loss. In this course, Dr. Traci Mann will describe the evidence on why diets don't work in the long term, give the biological reasons why diets fail, explain why willpower is not the problem, and then give strategies for healthy eating that do not require dieting or willpower.Traci Mann, PhD, is a Professor of Social and Health Psychology at the University of Minnesota. Her research aims to identify and understand the behaviors associated with eating regulation and body image as well as the process of self-control during health behavior changes. Traci is principal investigator of the Health and Eating Laboratory, which uses diverse research methods to study interesting topics such as increasing food consumption in NASA astronauts, increasing vegetable intake in elementary school children, and the ability of foods to reduce social and physical pain.This audio course was recorded at the Annual Symposium of the Florida Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics in July 2016.