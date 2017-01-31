 
News By Tag
* Autism Spectrum Disorder
* Pdresources Course
* Autism Ceu
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


Autism Spectrum Disorder: Evidence-Based Screening and Assessment

Autism Spectrum Disorder: Evidence-Based Screening and Assessment is a 3-hour online continuing education (CE/CEU) course that summaries proven approaches to screening, assessing and diagnosing ASD in children and young adults.
 
 
Autism Spectrum Disorder Evidence Based Screening
Autism Spectrum Disorder Evidence Based Screening
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Autism Spectrum Disorder
Pdresources Course
Autism Ceu

Industry:
Education

Location:
US

Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- We have completely revised and updated our ASD course to provide you with the latest evidence-based information on screening and assessment:

Autism Spectrum Disorder: Evidence-Based Screening and Assessment is a 3-hour online continuing education (CE/CEU) course that summaries proven approaches to screening, assessing and diagnosing ASD in children and young adults. Epidemiological studies indicate a progressively rising prevalence trend in the number of individuals identified with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) over the past decade. Yet, compared with general population estimates, children and youth with mild to moderate symptoms of ASD remain an underidentified and underserved population in our schools and communities. The DSM-5 conceptualizations of autism require professionals in clinical, school, and private practice settings to update their knowledge about the spectrum. In addition, professionals should be prepared to recognize the presence of risk factors and/or early warning signs of ASD and be familiar with screening and assessment tools in order to ensure that individuals with ASD are being identified and provided with the appropriate programs and services. The objectives of this course are to identify DSM-5 diagnostic changes in the ASD diagnostic criteria, summarize the empirically-based screening and assessment methodology in ASD, and describe a comprehensive developmental approach for assessing children, adolescents, and young adults with ASD.

Professional Development Resources is a nonprofit educational corporation 501(c)(3) organized in 1992. Our purpose is to provide high quality online continuing education (CE) courses on topics relevant to members of the healthcare professions we serve. We strive to keep our carbon footprint small by being completely paperless, allowing telecommuting, recycling, using energy-efficient lights and powering off electronics when not in use. We provide online CE courses to allow our colleagues to earn credits from the comfort of their own home or office so we can all be as green as possible (no paper, no shipping or handling, no travel expenses, etc.). Sustainability isn't part of our work – it's a guiding influence for all of our work.

We are approved to offer continuing education by the American Psychological Association (APA); the National Board of Certified Counselors (NBCC); the Association of Social Work Boards (ASWB); the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA); the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA); the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR); the Alabama State Board of Occupational Therapy; the Florida Boards of Social Work, Mental Health Counseling and Marriage and Family Therapy, Psychology & School Psychology, Dietetics & Nutrition, Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology, and Occupational Therapy Practice; the Ohio Counselor, Social Worker & MFT Board and Board of Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; the South Carolina Board of Professional Counselors & MFTs; the Texas Board of Examiners of Marriage & Family Therapists and State Board of Social Worker Examiners; and are CE Broker compliant (all courses are reported within one week of completion).

Learn More About This Course: https://www.pdresources.org/searchlisting?search_input=30...

Visit PDResources: https://www.pdresources.org/
End
Source:
Email:***@pdresources.org
Posted By:***@pdresources.org Email Verified
Tags:Autism Spectrum Disorder, Pdresources Course, Autism Ceu
Industry:Education
Location:United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Professional Development Resources PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share