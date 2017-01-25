Continuing Education for Pennsylvania Mental Health Counselors

Pennsylvania-licensed mental health counselors have a license renewal every two years with a February 28th deadline.

-- Pennsylvania-licensed mental health counselors have a license renewal every two years with a February 28th deadline. Thirty hours of continuing education are required to renew a license.Twenty (20) hours are allowed from online continuing education courses if NBCC-approved. Three (3) hours of ethics, two (2) hours of continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting are required at each renewal. No office management or practice building courses are allowed.Pennsylvania Board of SW, MFT & Prof CounselorsCE Required: 30 every 2 yearsOnline CE Allowed: 20 hoursLicense Expiration: 2/28, odd yearsApproval Accepted: ASWB, NBCC, APADate of Info: 01/25/2017Notes: 3 hrs ethics each renewal, 2 hrs of continuing education in child abuse recognition and reporting, No office mgmt or practice building courses allowed 