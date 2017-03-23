News By Tag
Therapy Tidbits – March/April 2017 - New Online CE Course
Therapy Tidbits - March/April 2017 is a new one-hour online continuing education (CE) course that covers a wide range of therapy topics in a succinct and reader-friendly format.
Drug Tests Add Doubt to Amyloid Theory on Alzheimer's – Reviews clinical drug trial findings and a new classification system proposed for Alzheimer's disease based solely on biomarkers.
Washington State High Court Expands Tarasoff Duty to Warn – Summarizes the Washington State Supreme Court ruling that mental health professionals have a duty to protect and warn potential victims of violence by patients under their care even in cases where there were no potential victims named.
Medicaid Working Under ACA – But With Costs – Discusses Medicaid expansion, ACA coverage and projections for the remainder of the year.
Psychology's Role in the National Drug Epidemic – Provides suggestions for small steps clinicians can take to help curb the epidemic.
Exposure Varies in Alternative Practice Models – Discusses potential risks and benefits of alternative practice models.
Six Keys to Effective and Efficient Private Practice Marketing – Offers marketing strategies clinicians can use to promote themselves and their practices to develop a consistent flow of clients.
Treatment of Simple Phobia – Reviews a case study of a client with swallowing phobia.
Confidentiality Limited for Service Members – Provides guidance for civilian clinicians that provide mental health services to members of our military.
Metta World Peace – More Than Just a Name – Discusses Metta World Peace's goals of promoting psychological well-being and reducing stigma regarding mental illness.
To Terminate or Not to Terminate? – Offers practice tips for clinicians to use when considering terminating therapy with clients.
Course #11-09 | 2017 | 18 pages | 10 posttest questions
