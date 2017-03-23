 
Industry News





Therapy Tidbits – March/April 2017 - New Online CE Course

Therapy Tidbits - March/April 2017 is a new one-hour online continuing education (CE) course that covers a wide range of therapy topics in a succinct and reader-friendly format.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Therapy Tidbits – March/April 2017 is a 1-hour online continuing education (CE) course comprised of select articles from the March/April 2017 issue of The National Psychologist (http://nationalpsychologist.com/), a private, independent bi-monthly newspaper intended to keep mental health professionals informed about practice issues. The articles included in this course are:

Drug Tests Add Doubt to Amyloid Theory on Alzheimer's – Reviews clinical drug trial findings and a new classification system proposed for Alzheimer's disease based solely on biomarkers.

Washington State High Court Expands Tarasoff Duty to Warn – Summarizes the Washington State Supreme Court ruling that mental health professionals have a duty to protect and warn potential victims of violence by patients under their care even in cases where there were no potential victims named.

Medicaid Working Under ACA – But With Costs – Discusses Medicaid expansion, ACA coverage and projections for the remainder of the year.

Psychology's Role in the National Drug Epidemic – Provides suggestions for small steps clinicians can take to help curb the epidemic.

Exposure Varies in Alternative Practice Models – Discusses potential risks and benefits of alternative practice models.

Six Keys to Effective and Efficient Private Practice Marketing – Offers marketing strategies clinicians can use to promote themselves and their practices to develop a consistent flow of clients.

Treatment of Simple Phobia – Reviews a case study of a client with swallowing phobia.

Confidentiality Limited for Service Members – Provides guidance for civilian clinicians that provide mental health services to members of our military.

Metta World Peace – More Than Just a Name – Discusses Metta World Peace's goals of promoting psychological well-being and reducing stigma regarding mental illness.

To Terminate or Not to Terminate? – Offers practice tips for clinicians to use when considering terminating therapy with clients.

Learn more @ https://www.pdresources.org/course/index/6/1282/Therapy-T...

Course #11-09 | 2017 | 18 pages | 10 posttest questions

Contact
Gina Ulery
1-800-979-9899
***@pdresources.org
