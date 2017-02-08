 
Wall Street Mortgage Cancellation Foreclosure Game Changer

Powerful book insider by former seasoned mortgage broker and securitization expert resolves how-to get the bank to cancel foreclosures and work out a win-win solution.
 
 
ATLANTA - Feb. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Would you love to cancel your foreclosure right now? How about canceling and rescinding your entire mortgage loan? Uply Media, Inc publisher of Wall Street Mortgage Cancellation Secrets an Amazon and B&N best seller book, today announced secret strategies to resolve foreclosure disputes.

Many homeowners may not be aware that the Truth in Lending Act provides "right of rescission" to rescind and cancel their mortgages. Wall Street Mortgage Cancellation Secrets book is a self help guide to rescind and cancel a mortgage loan due to improper securitization flaws. Revealing tips for rescinding a mortgage and canceling the security instrument requirements when lenders have committed securitization fraud and failed to reveal non-disclosure circumventing tactics.

After writing the bestselling "The Home Foreclosure EBook," over several years ago Kyle Ransom a mortgage securities expert and former mortgage broker with over 16 years of industry experience and 20 plus years of mortgage securities knowledge is back. His new material "Wall Street Mortgage Cancellation Secrets" offers powerful techniques to rescind and cancel mortgages. He serves up "What Smart Rich People Don't Tell and Big Banks Will Steal To Not Let You Know" about foreclosures and mortgage loans.

What this book does best is to provide homeowners with insider knowledge to resolve foreclosure disputes. The information inside shows homeowners how-to leverage the Truth in Lending Act so that they can negotiate stronger loan modifications and short sale negotiations. All preventive techniques to stop a foreclosure sale of their property.

Wall Street Mortgage Cancellation Secrets can be purchased online at Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Wall-Street-Mortgage-Cancellation-...

Purchase can also be made at B&N online or paperback order placed during any in-store visit:

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/mobile/w/wall-street-mortga...

Uply Media, Inc / Kyle Ransom
4048060548
***@uplymedia.com
