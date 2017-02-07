News By Tag
ThrottleNet Announces Two New Local 24 Hour IT Support and Assistance Programs
New Programs Provide Real Live Local Assistance Anytime You Need Them
Rapid Response is a 24 hour IT support program. It is designed to fix issues that can happen overnight and after normal business hours. It includes full time monitoring by ThrottleNet's local network engineers who watch all incoming server alerts around the clock and immediately work to remediate any network issues that arise before morning.
If an overnight problem can't be resolved remotely, ThrottleNet will send its first available field technician to the business as soon as possible the next day. The technician will resolve any outstanding issues and remedy any problem area.
24 Hour Help Desk IT Support provides a live person to handle all issues by phone, remote chat or email. It provides business owners with a local resource to discuss any compelling issues that may occur, no matter what time of day.
"Consider that problems with servers, networking switches, storage arrays or any other critical network device can happen at any time and wreak havoc on a business, as extended downtime can cause profits to take a hit," said George Rosenthal, President. "A large percentage of these network outages and disasters actually occur overnight when a business is least expecting it. It's why we created Rapid Response, to have someone looking out for you 24 hours a day, seven days a week."
Rosenthal added that not all IT companies provide true live service like ThrottleNet. "Most utilize an on-call system, with poor response times and no service guarantees. Now business owners can rest easier knowing someone is looking out for their network 24/7, with real trained certified engineers and network technicians available around the clock at our local IT support center in Crestwood, MO. We're always one click or call away."
ThrottleNet, Inc. is celebrating its 17th anniversary in 2017. Specializing in outsourced IT through Managed Network Services (MNS), the firm has won multiple awards, received recognition as the Top IT Firm in St. Louis for 2016 by Small Business Monthly Magazine and has been named Best In Customer Service and Best In Value year-after-year by the Magazine. The firm was named one of the Largest Information Technology Consulting Firms by the St. Louis Business Journal, among other accolades. ThrottleNet Inc. offers an array of technology services and products to help business owners achieve their corporate goals and accelerate business growth. These include Virtual CIO, Managed Back-up, cloud computing, custom software and mobile application development. Its outsourced Managed Network Services help companies improve their technology uptime and IT capabilities while, at the same time, reducing costs. Partnering with ThrottleNet offers businesses a variety of benefits to include ongoing insights on business and technology through its live program "TN Tech Talk" aired on Periscope and available at the ThrottleNet website https://www.throttlenet.com/
