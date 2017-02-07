 
News By Tag
* Vfx
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Montreal
  Quebec
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987


Rodeo FX Breakdown Reel for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

 
MONTREAL, Quebec - Feb. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- View video here http://www.rodeofx.com/en/projects/fantastic-beasts-and-where-to-find-them

Rodeo FX has created a breakdown reel of the visual effects shots it delivered for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

The video highlights work on the following key sequences: the interior and exterior of the Woolworth building; the entirely CG interior of MACUSA - the elaborate headquarters of the wizarding world; the reconstruction of Jacob's room and alleyway; and fantastic beasts and their magical environments.

The Rodeo FX team was led by Arnaud Brisebois, who also supervised the studio's work on the movies Arrival and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

Distributed by Warner Bros., Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them received two nominations for the 89th Academy Awards and five for the 2017 BAFTA Awards, including Best Special Visual Effects.

Rodeo FX wishes the best of luck to Warner Bros., VFX supervisors Tim Burke and Christian Manz, and the entire Fantastic Beasts team for the upcoming awards ceremonies.
End
Source:
Email:***@philpott.ca Email Verified
Tags:Vfx
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Montreal - Quebec - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Philpott Communications News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share