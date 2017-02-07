Rodeo FX Breakdown Reel for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

End

-- View video here http://www.rodeofx.com/en/projects/fantastic-beasts-and-where-to-find-themRodeo FX has created a breakdown reel of the visual effects shots it delivered for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.The video highlights work on the following key sequences: the interior and exterior of the Woolworth building; the entirely CG interior of MACUSA - the elaborate headquarters of the wizarding world; the reconstruction of Jacob's room and alleyway; and fantastic beasts and their magical environments.The Rodeo FX team was led by Arnaud Brisebois, who also supervised the studio's work on the movies Arrival and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.Distributed by Warner Bros., Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them received two nominations for the 89th Academy Awards and five for the 2017 BAFTA Awards, including Best Special Visual Effects.Rodeo FX wishes the best of luck to Warner Bros., VFX supervisors Tim Burke and Christian Manz, and the entire Fantastic Beasts team for the upcoming awards ceremonies.