Rodeo FX Nominated for 5 VES Awards

-- Rodeo FX has been nominated for 5 VES (Visual Effects Society) Awards for its work on Game of Thrones and Black Sails 3. This recognition from the industry's leading professional organization affirms Rodeo FX's focus on providing film and television with high-quality visual effects and positions the company for another strong year in 2017.Rodeo FX received four nominations for its work on the iconic series Game of Thrones Season 6 and one for Black Sails Season 3."We're thrilled to be nominated for 5 VES Awards this year," said Sébastien Moreau, president of Rodeo FX. "I'm proud of the quality of work the team has accomplished and excited that it's being recognized by our industry peers."The studio was also one of the teams that delivered VFX for Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, nominated for Outstanding VFX in a Feature, and Silence, nominated for Outstanding Supporting VFX in a Feature."We're happy to have contributed to these projects and congratulate the studios and the VFX teams that have been nominated," said Moreau.Rodeo FX previously won VES Awards for its work on Game of Thrones Season 5 (2016) and Birdman (2015).The VES Awards recognize the most outstanding visual effects work internationally. The award ceremony will be held February 7 in Beverly Hills, CA.