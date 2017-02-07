Arrival: Gravity Shift Sequence Explained in Rodeo FX Breakdown Reel

End

-- Video can be viewed at http://www.rodeofx.com/en/projects/arrivalRodeo FX completed 60 visual effects shots for Arrival, the alien visitation movie from acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve (Sicario, Prisoners, Enemy). Working once again with VFX supervisor Louis Morin, the studio helped create a gravity shift sequence, multiple aircrafts, and digi-doubles of actors.Shot entirely in Quebec, Arrival is based on Ted Chiang's novella Story of Your Life. It follows linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams), theoretical physicist Ian Donnelly (Jeremy Renner), and US Army Colonel GT Weber (Forest Whitaker) as they seek to discover the intentions of extraterrestrials that have landed on Earth.Rodeo FX, led by VFX supervisor Arnaud Brisebois, worked on CG aircraft exteriors and interiors, including fighter jets in flight, a helicopter taking off and landing, and a spaceship interior. The most technically challenging sequence has Banks and Donnelly entering the alien ship for the first time, through a tunnel in which gravity disappears, allowing them to walk vertically up the shaft. Rodeo FX created full digital doubles of the actors, including the challenging fabric texture of their orange hazmat suits.Rodeo FX previously worked with Villeneuve on Enemy (2013) and Incendies (2010).Distributed by Paramount Pictures, Arrival received eight nominations for the 89th Academy Awards and nine for the 2017 BAFTA Awards, including Best Special Visual Effects.Rodeo FX wishes the best of luck to Denis Villeneuve and his team for the upcoming awards ceremonies.