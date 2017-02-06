Get the Best Sports Events Offer in Dubai from Sports eTech App - Playo

Sports eTech has created Playo, a mobile application which will enable all sports lovers connect with the sporting community in Dubai.

-- GOOD NEWS for sports enthusiasts!!!Sports eTech has introduced an app called "Playo" to help people on wheels to stay connected with the sports community.Playo – An Innovative Way to Meet Sporting Needs"Playo" is an easy-to-use and innovative creation of Sports eTech for those who wish to stay connected with the sports world despite their busy schedules. This is a mobile app with a number of facilities for people who are on move most of the time. This mobile application is very easy to use and it meets all kinds of sporting needs and requirements in UAE.It provides instant information on –* Sports events* Sports camps* Training academics* Sports facilitiesSo, now, it is not at difficult to know about the best events occurring in the Sports City – Dubai! Download this app on the mobile and use it for having all sorts of information.Services Available from Playo* This new invention of Sports eTech has come up with a number of services.* Join different playgroups and meet players. It allows one to chat and connect with new players as well.* Join and host matches one prefers.* Book venues and courts online without taking the trouble of visiting the playground in person.* Discover newer and developed sports facilities.* Find trainers and new coaching academies very easily.* Gives information about local sports events and opens the chance to register and participate in them.* Easily make online payments and receive instant confirmation about it.Thus, Playo is the platform that not only offers a wide range of services about Dubai sports activities but also saves a lot of time. An individual can acquire information of all kinds with just a few tap of his finger from his comfortable zone.Everyone likes to have updated knowledge about what is happening in the chief sport city, Dubai and Sports eTech has fulfilled this wish with its app, Playo. It is the right way to stay connected with the sports community!Sports eTech is No. 1 platform for sports lovers. It welcomes all with open arms, whether it is a sports academy or some sports facility or sports event company. With its wide range of updated information about different games and tournaments, it keeps its viewers updated with current happenings. Sports eTech is the right place for booking sports venues and sporting facilities in Dubai, and for getting information about different events and offers in Dubai.Visit the website of this online company at www.sportsetech.com and acquire more information about it.Phone No.: +971544900050, +971559170850Email: uae@playo.coWebsite: www.sportsetech.com--End--