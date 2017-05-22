News By Tag
Book Top Badminton Venues in Dubai and Sharjah and get Special Deals and Offers
To boost bookings among badminton lovers, the company is offering special deals and offers on booking venues that boast of facilities at par with international standards.
Here's a good news badminton lovers looking to book the best venues in Dubai and Sharjah. SportseTech, Middle East's only app solution and cloud platform, is offering special deals and offers to those booking the venues in these places. One can book the following venues through SportseTech:
· Dubai Stars Sportsplex
· Aktiv Nation
· Cleopatra Sports Academy
· Sports Recoil
· Professional Sports Academy
· Demo Sports Club
· Deepika's Badminton Academy
· Shibil Sports Training
· Al Twar 3 Sports Hall
· Sportzone Fitness First Meadows
· Insportz
· United Pro Sports
· India Club Dubai
· Yala Sports - Al Tawar
· Ace Sports Academy
· Etisalat Academy Sports And Leisure Club
"Each of these venues boasts of world-class standards where athletes can hone their skills. The facilities are of international standards and several sportsperson from various corners of the world come and use them," opined the official spokesperson of SportseTech.
He further added, "We are offering special discounts and deals to enhance booking. We have received tons of requests and are processing each of them. To provide a delightful experience, we ensure that all aspects are taken care of."
Not only badminton, one can also book for other sports such as volleyball, futsal, cricket and football via SportseTech.
About Sports eTech
Established in 2015, Sports eTech is Middle East's first and only app solution and cloud platform that help connect sports with technology including website and mobile apps. It has created an integrated platform to offer IT services with knowledge and creativity for sports aficionados and enthusiasts.
The aim of Sports eTech is to provide and create a time efficient and competitive sports IT platform that allows all aspects of sports to function smoothly without any hassle. With the motto of PLAY IT and KEEP FIT Sports eTech also specialises in e-commerce, ticketing solution, mobile apps for sports, online event registration and much more. For more, visit https://sportsetech.com/
For more information, contact:
Sports eTech F.Z.E
SM Office –F1 104A
Ajman Free Zone Dubai
Phone: +971 54 4900050
/+971 50 7902152
Email: uae@playo.co/
Media Contact
Rajat Sharma
+971 54 4900050
***@sportsetech.com
